-
-
Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, TOUR Championship
-
September 07, 2020
By GolfWRX
- September 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson makes clutch par save at TOUR Championship
Dustin Johnson dominated the FedExCup Playoffs and added to his legacy by winning the FedExCup at the TOUR Championship.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 @10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 X
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees, 21 degrees)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black 9X (42.75 inches, 59.5, D4), Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5
Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG (52 @54 degrees, 60-10)
Shafts: KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT 1.0
Ball: TaylorMade TP5X (#1)
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R
For all of Dustin Johnson's gear visit PGA TOUR Superstore.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.