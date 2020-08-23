-
Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, THE NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By GolfWRX
Highlights
Dustin Johnson birdies No. 8 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
Dustin Johnson wins THE NORTHERN TRUST for his 22nd PGA TOUR victory. He now leads the FedExCup standings heading into the BMW Championship.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 @10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 X
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees, 21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X, Fujikura Ventus Black 105 proto
Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52-09, 60-10 @ 62 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT 1.0
Ball: TaylorMade TP5X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
For all of Dustin Johnson's gear visit PGA TOUR Superstore.
