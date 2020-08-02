-
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By GolfWRX
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
Justin Thomas wins the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational for his third victory of the season.
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX
5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X
Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F @ 47.5, 52-12F @ 52.5), Vokey SM8 (56/14F @ 57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60T @ 60.5)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
