Winner's Bag: Michael Thompson, 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By GolfWRX
- July 26, 2020
Highlights
Michael Thompson holes 14-foot birdie to win 3M Open
Michael Thompson earned his second PGA TOUR victory at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Citites.
Driver: Ping G400 LST (10 degrees @11)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees @15)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees @18)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Ping Blueprint (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS $-Taper 130 X
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth 52-SS, 56-SS, 60-TS)
Shafts: KBS $-Taper 130 X
Putter: Ping Anser 4 prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
