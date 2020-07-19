-
-
Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 19, 2020
By GolfWRX
- July 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm chips in at the Memorial
Jon Rahm won his fourth PGA TOUR title in as many seasons with a victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. In tough conditions, Rahm held off Ryan Palmer, who finished second at 6 under.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 @14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (19 @17.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI (Black) 8 X
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X Rifle 6.5
Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52), TaylorMade MG2 (54-12SB, 60-11TW)
Shafts: Project X Rifle 6.5Grips: Golf Pride MCC
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.