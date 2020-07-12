-
Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By GolfWRX
Collin Morikawa won his second PGA TOUR title in just his 24th pro-start in a playoff over Justin Thomas at the Workday Charity Open. The 23-year-old rising star bounced back in a big way from the first missed cut of his career two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees @ 9.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees @ 13.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 80 TX
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (4, 5), TaylorMade P730 (6-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52-09SB, 60), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400Putter: TaylorMade TP JunoBall: TaylorMade TP5Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord
