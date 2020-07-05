-
-
Winner's Bag: Bryson DeChambeau, Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By GolfWRX
- July 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau sinks lengthy birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
Bryson DeChambeau wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his sixth PGA TOUR victory and fourth straight season with a win.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Cobra King SpeedZone (7.5 degrees @5.5)
Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 75 TX
Fairway wood: Cobra King Ltd (14.5 @12.5 degrees)
Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 75 TX
Fairway wood: Cobra King SpeedZone Tour (14.5 degrees @14)
Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 85 TX
Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4, 5), Cobra King Forged Tour One Length (6-PW)
Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto
Wedges: Artisan Prototype (50 @47, 55 @52, 60 @52)
Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto shaft
Putter: SIK Prototype
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X
Grips: Jumbo Max Tour
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.