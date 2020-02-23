-
Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Puerto Rico Open
February 23, 2020
By GolfWRX
Viktor Hovland earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: Ping G410 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZURDUS Black 6.5
3-wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV 85 TX
Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees), Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 85 X Hybrid (21), KBS Tour 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (50, 56, 60)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 130 X
Putter: Ping PLD Prototype “Hovi”
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC White/Black 58R
