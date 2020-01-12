-
-
Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith gets up-and-down to force playoff at the Sony Open
Cameron Smith won the Sony Open in Hawaii after a sudden-death playoff for his second PGA TOUR win. Here's a look inside his bag.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Titleist TS2 (9.5 degrees)
3 Wood: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees)
Utility: Titleist U-500
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (52, 56 and 60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron TFB 1.5 Teryllium
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet SuperTack
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.