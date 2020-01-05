-
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Justin Thomas earned his 12th PGA TOUR victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60TX
3 Wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80TX
5 Wood: Titleist 915Fd (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X-flex
Irons: Titleist T100 (4 iron), Titleist 620 MB (5-9 iron)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46, 52 and 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM6 (60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
