Volunteer Terms and Conditions

VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

Should a volunteer be unable to fulfill the obligation to work assigned shift(s) for any reason, such volunteer agrees to IMMEDIATELY notify the assigned Committee Chairman and return the volunteer uniform, credential and any other volunteer-related benefits.

Age: Unless otherwise posted on the Tournament website or communicated by Tournament staff, youth volunteers must be between 13 – 18 years of age as of the start date of the Tournament. All other volunteers must be at least 18 years of age to be considered for a volunteer position at the Tournament. Some positions require 25 years of age.

Transportation/Accommodation: Volunteers involved in the Tournament understand and acknowledge that neither transportation nor accommodations will be provided by the Tournament.

Shift Hours: Volunteer duties are applicable before, during and after the Tournament. Volunteers will be notified of the specific shifts (service hours) that they will be required to complete. Volunteers will also be notified as to whom they will report (Vice and Committee Chairman). Volunteers may be required and agree to attend scheduled trainings and briefings (if any). Volunteers will be informed of the location and time of any training(s) and briefing(s) in advance.

Dress Code: Closed toe shoes are required (sandals and traditional spikes are not permitted). Unless otherwise posted on the Tournament website or communicated by Tournament staff, men must wear khaki pants or knee length shorts with their uniform, and women must wear khaki pants, skirts, capris, or knee length shorts with their uniform. Volunteers agree to wear a clean volunteer uniform (consisting of a Tournament provided shirt and an outerwear piece and/or hat, as determined by the Tournament in its sole discretion) and the Tournament provided volunteer credential at all times during assigned shifts. The uniform and credential are NOT transferable and, if lost, will not be replaced. Volunteers are responsible for the maintenance, cleanliness and laundering of the volunteer uniform.

Safety: PGA TOUR requires high standards of safety throughout its tournaments and each tournament operator endeavors to provide the safest volunteering conditions possible. Volunteers agree to comply with all safety best practices and requirements associated with assigned volunteer positions and support related policies and procedures, including following the Division and Committee Chairman’s instructions with respect to safety at all times. Volunteers agree to promptly communicate any and all problems, conflicts or suggestions (safety or otherwise) to their Committee and/or Division Chairman.

Youth Volunteer Safety: Interactions between adults and youth volunteers must be observable and interruptible at all times. One-on-one interactions with youth volunteers should be avoided. Communications such as emails or text messages with youth volunteers should always include other adults and only include appropriate conversation related to volunteer activities. Youth volunteers must abide by all safety guidelines and must have parental consent to participate in volunteer activities.

Inclement Weather: In case of inclement weather, volunteers agree to check with their Chairman for instructions in advance of their shift. If inclement weather occurs during the course of a volunteer’s shift, the volunteer agrees to follow the Tournament’s safety procedures.

Golf Cart Acknowledgement: Golf carts are specifically used for the transportation of persons but are used for utility purposes as well. They are of significant value to Tournaments for efficiency and economic transportation. Recognizing that golf carts are moving vehicles, PGA TOUR has established safety rules and procedures for the safe operation of these vehicles. Golf cart operation will be governed by rules specified by PGA TOUR. Volunteers must be 18 years old to operate a golf cart transporting supplies and 25 years old to transport passengers. Volunteers using a golf cart will be required to sign a separate Golf Cart Safety Training Acknowledgement and Liability Release prior to operating the golf cart.

Eligibility: Volunteers are subject to and agree to verification or eligibility by background and/or reference checks at the option of the Tournament. Some volunteer positions may require prior experience or training with specific equipment. Volunteers will not be eligible to volunteer in the future and/or may be dismissed while volunteering for a Tournament for (but not limited to) the following:

• Consumption/being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while on duty

• Theft

• Insubordination, abuse or mistreatment of players, fans, Tournament staff, visitors, guests or other volunteers

• Failure to abide by Tournament policies and procedures

• Failure to complete assigned shift(s) as directed by the Vice or Committee Chairman

• Allowing another person to use assigned volunteer credential

• Seeking autographs outside of the designated autograph area

• Entering restricted areas without proper credentials

• Cancelling without returning items received as part of the volunteer program

• Not being punctual and/or leaving assigned post unattended

Dismissal will NOT entitle any volunteer to a refund of the volunteer registration fees. The Tournament operator reserves the right to accept or reject applications in its sole discretion.

Use of Trademarks: Volunteers may not use the PGA TOUR or Tournament names or logos, website content, application, agreement or any material or publication that carries the PGA TOUR or Tournament marks in any way without the written permission of PGA TOUR and/or the Tournament operator.

Volunteer Credential Terms: Volunteers grant permission to PGA TOUR to utilize their image or likeness incidental to any live or recorded television or other transmission or reproduction in whole or in part of the Tournament. Volunteers agree not to transmit or facilitate transmission of any account, description, picture, or reproduction of the Tournament, including, without limitation, scoring-related data, without the specific advance written permission of the PGA TOUR. Soliciting autographs from Tournament players with intent to sell is prohibited. Volunteers agree not to seek autographs of players in order to sell such autographs and not to pay another person to obtain an autograph. For security purposes, no bags larger than six inches will be permitted onto the golf course, including purses, chair bags, and camera cases. Volunteers hereby consent to the reasonable inspection of their person and property before entering the Tournament, which inspection may include, without limitation, metal detection. No food, coolers, ladders, signs, banners, radios, televisions, firearms, explosive devices, etc. will be permitted on the grounds. All mobile devices, PDAs, and pagers must be on silent or vibrate and must be used in accordance with the posted Mobile Device Policy. No cameras or camcorders are allowed during Tournament rounds. No alcoholic beverages may be brought onto or taken from the grounds of the Tournament. Volunteers agree to abide by all rules and regulations established by the PGA TOUR and the Tournament, and a violation of such rules and regulations, including failure to appear for a scheduled volunteer shift, can be a cause for termination of the license granted herein, forfeiture of the volunteer credential and removal from the Tournament. Volunteers agree to comply with the PGA TOUR golf cart policy. The volunteer credential cannot be used in a promotion or offered as a prize without permission from PGA TOUR. Resale of the volunteer credential is not permitted. It is unlawful to reproduce the volunteer credential. PGA TOUR reserves the right to revoke any volunteer credential and cancel all privileges connected therein.

Integrity Program: The PGA TOUR Integrity Program is intended to maintain integrity and prevent betting-related corruption in PGA TOUR competitions. Volunteers acknowledge and agree that they are subject to the terms of the PGA TOUR Integrity Program Manual (the “Integrity Program Manual”). The Integrity Program Manual, among other things, prohibits volunteers from betting on the Tournament and providing inside information to third parties for purposes of betting on the Tournament, and requires volunteers to report any violations of the Integrity Program Manual to the TOUR. A violation of the Integrity Program may result in dismissal from volunteering for the Tournament, among other consequences.

CONSENT & RELEASE

(Name & Likeness)

Volunteers consent to the nonexclusive use by PGA TOUR, Inc. (“TOUR”), TOUR’s subsidiaries, affiliates and designees, including third party commercial sponsors selected by TOUR, of the volunteer’s name, image, voice, likeness, and/or other distinctive or identifying characteristics (collectively, the “Representation”), as captured during a professional golf tournament sanctioned by TOUR (and related TOUR-sanctioned events), in any and all media, in support of TOUR and its products, services and initiatives, including sponsored products, services and initiatives, provided that the Representation will be used in a conscientious manner that is consistent with the sportsmanship and integrity of the PGA TOUR and its tournaments. Volunteers hereby disclaim and release TOUR and TOUR’s subsidiaries, affiliates and designees from any and all claims, damages or causes of action arising in connection with the use of the Representation in accordance with the terms herein. The rights granted in this Consent and Release shall extend in perpetuity throughout the entire world. Volunteers retain all rights in and to their Representation and nothing in this Consent and Release shall be construed to prevent volunteers from using, permitting or licensing others to use the Representation in any manner.

RELEASE OF LIABILITY

In connection with Tournament volunteer activities, including the activities of an underage volunteer (“Minor”) for whom consent is given as such Minor’s legal guardian, volunteers and applicable legal guardians agree and understand that presence during the Tournament at the Tournament location (the “Facility”) and any volunteer work or services performed for the Tournament, the Facility, PGA TOUR, the title sponsor of the Tournament (if any), their affiliates and subsidiaries and their respective officers, directors, agents, members, employees and officials as well as any other volunteer (collectively, “Indemnified Parties”) may expose volunteers to unknown and unanticipated risks of harm or injury. In consideration of and as a prerequisite to participation as a volunteer, volunteers and legal guardians on behalf of Minors acknowledge that such risks exist, assume all such risks, and release and discharge the Indemnified Parties from any and all claims for liability for personal injury (including death) or property damage that such volunteers or Minors may suffer while performing the volunteer work or service, whether or not on the premises of the Facility, including, without limitation, any claim arising out of any condition of the premises owned by the Facility or used by PGA TOUR for, or conduct of any person during preparation, supervision or conduct of, the Tournament or any practice round or activity related to it. Volunteers accept full responsibility for the costs of treatment for any injury or damages suffered while volunteering in connection with the Tournament. Volunteers acknowledge having read this release and agree to be bound by the terms set forth herein in consideration for performing volunteer services.