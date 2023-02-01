×

Florida Gators assistant coach Dudley Hart mic’d up at Sea Best Invitational

Feb 01, 2023

At the Sea Best Invitational at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, the Florida Gators ran away from the field, winning by 23 strokes over the three-round event. Assistant coach Dudley Hart was mic’d up during the event, giving fans a look at the job of a college golf coach during tournament play.