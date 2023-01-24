Ludvig Aberg: Revealed

|
Jan 24, 2023
Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg has taken the college golf world by storm as his successes have earned him the Number 1 spot in PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking, which would earn him PGA TOUR status, should he hold that position at the end of the spring season. The success of the 23-year old is pinpointed back to his upbringing in the small town of Eslov, Sweden, where he had to forge through less than ideal conditions to tune his game for the highest level.