Christiaan Bezuidenhout shares bond with golf fan at WGC-Dell Match Play

Prior to the 2022 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play, Christiaan Bezuidenhout meets Graeme, a 9-year-old golf fan who was born with a stutter. Bezuidenhout has partnered with the Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education & Research, an organization dedicated to raising awareness of stuttering. Bezuidenhout and Graeme first meet at an event hosted by The Blank Center. Later that week, Bezuidenhout invites Graeme to spend the day on the golf course to watch him compete.