Jon Rahm's consistent 2020-21 season

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Leaderboard menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Leaderboards menu
Other Languages menu
Nov 30, 2021
Jon Rahm continued his consistent play into the 2020-21 season earning his first major championship and finishing the season No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, winning on TOUR and qualifying for the TOUR Championship for the fifth consecutive season. Rahm also overcame a challenging situation during the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and went on to end the season No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.