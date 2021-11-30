×
Jon Rahm's consistent 2020-21 season

Nov 30, 2021

Jon Rahm continued his consistent play into the 2020-21 season earning his first major championship and finishing the season No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, winning on TOUR and qualifying for the TOUR Championship for the fifth consecutive season. Rahm also overcame a challenging situation during the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and went on to end the season No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.