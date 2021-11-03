Bellerive adds the Presidents Cup to its storied history

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Nov 03, 2021
Bellerive Country Club will be the seventh golf course in the United States to host the Presidents Cup, having hosted the game’s most prestigious events dating back to the 1965 U.S. Open won by Gary Player, who completed the career grand slam with his victory in St. Louis. Since then, Bellerive welcomed the 1981 U.S. Mid-Amateur; two PGA Championships (1992, 2018); the 2001 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship (which was cancelled following the September 11 terrorist attacks); the 2004 U.S. Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.