Bellerive adds the Presidents Cup to its storied history

Nov 03, 2021

Bellerive Country Club will be the seventh golf course in the United States to host the Presidents Cup, having hosted the game’s most prestigious events dating back to the 1965 U.S. Open won by Gary Player, who completed the career grand slam with his victory in St. Louis. Since then, Bellerive welcomed the 1981 U.S. Mid-Amateur; two PGA Championships (1992, 2018); the 2001 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship (which was cancelled following the September 11 terrorist attacks); the 2004 U.S. Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.