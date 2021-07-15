×
Spieth trails Oosthuizen, Zalatoris & Snedeker hole out

Jul 16, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of The Open Championship, where 2015 Champion Golfer of the Year Jordan Spieth trails 2010 tournament champ Louis Oosthuizen, who has placed runner-up in the last two majors this season, Will Zalatoris and Brandt Snedeker both holed it from the fairway at Royal St. George’s. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.