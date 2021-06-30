Tim O’Neal wins THE JOHN SHIPPEN to qualify for Rocket Mortgage

|
Jun 30, 2021
THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational is a new national golf event that offers exemptions into PGA TOUR and LPGA events for the best male and female black golfers in America. After winning the event, Tim O'Neal talked about his performance and what it means to him to be able to compete in the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.