Risk and reward shots from No. 14 at Quail Hallow

May 05, 2021

The 14th hole at Quail Hollow is a drivable par-4 that presents challenges off the tee and around the green. Check out some of the highs and lows at No. 14 through the history of the Wells Fargo Championships alongside an overview from PGA TOUR senior tournament referee Robby Ware.