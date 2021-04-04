Jordan Spieth’s Round 4 highlights from Valero

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Apr 05, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth carded a 6-under 66 to get to 18-under par for the tournament and win his 12th PGA TOUR title, his first since 2017
