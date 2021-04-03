×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jordan Spieth, Matt Wallace lead at 12-under after Round 3 at Valero 

Apr 04, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth and Matt Wallace each carded a 5-under 67, leading the tournament by two shots at 12-under par going into Sunday.