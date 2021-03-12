×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Best putts on the iconic par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass

Mar 12, 2021

The par-3 17th at THE PLAYERS Championship has seen some electric putts over the years. Check out some of the best with tracer added from players like Jhonattan Vegas, Ernie Els, Tiger Woods and more.