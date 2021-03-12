Best putts on the iconic par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 12, 2021
The par-3 17th at THE PLAYERS Championship has seen some electric putts over the years. Check out some of the best with tracer added from players like Jhonattan Vegas, Ernie Els, Tiger Woods and more.
