×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Matthias Schmid's impressive iron to 5 feet leads to eagle at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matthias Schmid's 184-yard approach to 5 feet sets up an eagle at the par-5 16th hole.