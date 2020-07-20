Golf is Hard at the 2020 Memorial Tournament

|
Jul 20, 2020
One week after giving up low scores to the field of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Muirfield Village Golf Club showed its teeth during the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The final-round scoring average of 75.959 is the highest in a round on the PGA TOUR since the 2018 U.S. Open (76.474/R1) and the highest at a non-major since the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open (77.901/R4).