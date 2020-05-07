Tom Brady and Peyton Manning highlights

|
Competitors on the gridiron turned rivals on the course, NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are facing off in The Match: Champions for Charity with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Check out the football stars’ past memorable moments on the PGA TOUR.
