J.B. Holmes uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, J.B. Holmes lands his 142-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.
