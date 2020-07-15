Defending champion Brooks Koepka commits

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Defending champion Brooks Koepka has committed to return for the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (July 30-August 2) to defend his title at TPC Southwind, tournament officials announced Wednesday. Each of the five winners since the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf – Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson and Daniel Berger – have each committed to the field in Memphis as well. The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be played without spectators this year out of an abundance of caution.

At the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Koepka outlasted Rory McIlroy in a final-round battle at TPC Southwind on the way to his first World Golf Championships victory. Koepka is set to make his sixth appearance at TPC Southwind, where he has a runner-up and third-place finish in addition to his victory in 2019.

Collin Morikawa, who defeated Justin Thomas in a thrilling three-hole playoff Sunday at the Workday Charity Open for his second career PGA TOUR victory, is set to make his first career start in Memphis. The 23-year-old moved to No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is No. 6 in the FedExCup standings.

Bryson DeChambeau, who has posted four consecutive top-10s since the Return to Golf, won the Rocket Mortgage Classic over July 4th weekend for his sixth career PGA TOUR victory. DeChambeau has made three prior appearances in Memphis.

World No. 4 Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship in his last start for his 21st career PGA TOUR victory, marking the 13th season in a row that Johnson has posted a win on TOUR. Johnson previously won twice at TPC Southwind at the 2012 and 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic before Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop became a World Golf Championships event.

Webb Simpson, who is No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, earned his seventh career PGA TOUR victory and second of the season with a win at the RBC Heritage in late June and is No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. Simpson finished runner-up at the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and remains in search of his first World Golf Championships title.

Daniel Berger won the first event of the Return to Golf at the Charles Schwab Challenge, defeating Collin Morikawa in a playoff for his third career victory. Berger has finished in the top-five in each of his last four starts on TOUR. Berger, who is No. 10 in the FedExCup standings, has found considerable success in recent years in Memphis with wins at the 2016 and 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Only two events remain for players to qualify for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Players can qualify via moving inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings by July 27 or by winning one of the seven proceeding events on the PGA TOUR schedule (assuming the strength of field is 115+). The field is set to include 78 players.

Memphis has held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958, and 2020 will mark Memphis’ second year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually brings the best players in the world to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year. Once again, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will raise funds and awareness for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since 1970, Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop has raised more than $43 million for St. Jude, helping to ensure patients’ families never receive a bill and can focus solely on helping their child.

For more information on the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, please visit www.WGCFedEx.com or follow the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.