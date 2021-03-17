Ultimate Fan Guide

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Everything you need to know about the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
We're excited golf has (finally) returned to ATX! Whether you'll be joining us on-site or watching from home, we've put together a guide that celebrates everything you need to know about the PGA TOUR's only match-play event.
Mentions: @DellMatchPlay | Hashtag: #DellMatchPlay
Tune-in to watch the Bracket Reveal Show on Monday, March 22nd at 10 A.M. (CT) on PGATOUR.com, @PGATOUR, @DellMatchPlay's social and digital platforms to find out who will go head-to-head. Brackets will be available to fill out after the Reveal Show.
Click here to register to receive an email when the brackets are ready to be filled out.
The top-64 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will officially qualify for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as of Monday, March 15 following THE PLAYERS Championship.
The top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are now committed to return to Austin Country Club, including Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.
The players have until 5 p.m. ET on the Friday of the week preceding the tournament to officially commit to playing. The field is released and published by the PGA TOUR and PGATOUR.COM as soon as possible after 5 p.m. ET on that Friday.
Cadillac Lounge
Visit the Cadillac Lounge for an up close and personal view of the 12th tee while accessing unique food items and a custom drink menu. Don’t forget to visit the Cadillac Brand Ambassadors for a chance to earn a complimentary food voucher.
The Kendra Scott Courtyard
Located directly behind the 10th green, The Kendra Scott Courtyard offers the best golf views with a shady breeze. Grab a bite to eat and a cold drink while getting a sneak peek at some of the top Kendra Scott products.
The Patio presented by Microsoft
With unimpeded views of 12 Green, 13 Tee and Lake Austin, The Patio presented by Microsoft is the place to be. Find your favorite cocktail at the full service bar and follow the action as matches frequently conclude on the par 5 12th hole.
The ULTRA Club
Situated in the hub of Austin Country Club, the ULTRA Club is a can’t miss destination. With a Michelob ULTRA in hand, you can pop over to the Fan Shop to check out the tournament merchandise before relaxing in the shade.
Hours are tentative and subject to change. Will call is located at the main tournament entrance near the 360 Bridge Boat Ramp.
Monday, March 22 & Tuesday, March 23
• Course open to limited ticket holders
• Will Call: 9am – 6pm
• Gates Open: 9am
Wednesday, March 24 – Friday, March 26
• Course open to all ticket holders
• Will Call: 8:30am – 6pm
• Gates Open: 8:30am
Saturday, March 27
• Course open to all ticket holders
• Will Call: 7am – 4pm
• Gates Open: 7am
Sunday, March 28
• Course open to all ticket holders
• Will Call: 8am – 4pm
• Gates Open: 8am
PGA TOUR LIVE is the only place to watch Featured Groups coverage of the top 64 players in the world at the Dell Technologies Match Play. Subscribe now.
Wednesday, March 24: Round 1 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 9:15 AM - 7:00 PM (CT)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CT)
Thursday, March 25: Round 2 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 9:15 AM - 7:00 PM (CT)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CT)
Friday, March 26: Round 3 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 9:15 AM - 7:00 PM (CT)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CT)
Saturday, March 27: Round 4 & 5 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM (CT)
GOLF Channel: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (CT)
NBC: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (CT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM (CT)
Sunday, March 28: Round 6 & 7 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (CT)
GOLF Channel: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (CT)
NBC: 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM (CT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM (CT)
Please be advised that air times are subject to change.
Join us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as we follow all the action from the PGA TOUR's only match-play event!
Fans on-site looking to commemorate their visit with a souvenir are encouraged to stop by the Fan Shop located on the 12th Fairway.
For the first time ever, fans are able to order Dell Technologies Match Play merchandise online! From polos and pullovers to cups and koozies, Fanatics has everything you need to show your tournament pride! Order your gear today.
Click here to Shop Now.
The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our number 1 priority. It takes the steadfast participation of everyone on-site to ensure a safe environment for our guests,players, caddies, volunteers and staff. Remember the 3 Ws:
Watch Your Distance, Wear a Mask and Wash Your Hands.
WATCH YOUR DISTANCE
It is important that everyone on-site practices social distancing in order to help maintain a safe environment. While on-site, pay attention to visual and verbal cues for capacity, directional flow, and viewing area guidelines. Social distancing will lead the way.
WEAR A MASK
Masks are required at PGA TOUR tournaments at all times, both indoors and outdoors, with limited exceptions. Exceptions include:
• Medical Conditions that make wearing a mask difficult
• Children under the age of 2
• While actively eating or drinking
Guests should bring their own CDC approved face covering or cloth mask from home. Per CDC guidelines, a face shield is not an appropriate substitute for a face covering. Masks will be provided by the tournament to those guests who do not bring their own. Masks should fit snugly around the sides of the face and cover your nose, mouth and chin. Masks must be affixed prior to arrival at the main entry gate.
WASH YOUR HANDS
PGA TOUR tournaments will have enhanced sanitization protocols in place to ensure all areas are routinely cleaned and sanitized. Sanitization and handwashing are encouraged throughout your time on-site. Guests are permitted to bring their own sanitizer from home.
For more information on our Health & Safety policies, please click here.
Parking for hospitality venues and the VIP ticket will be in Lot 5 at Barton Creek Mall and will be fulfilled digitally. Please have your mobile pass open and ready to be scanned upon entry.
Guests who wish to be dropped off may do so at our designated location near the main tournament entrance near the 360 Boat Ramp. Vehicles without the proper pass will not be able to access the Austin Country Club Gate on Long Champ Drive.
For more information, please click here.
• Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used
• Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week
• Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use
• No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage)
• Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week
• Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas
• Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media
• All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed. Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.
• NO radios/other noise–producing devices
• NO coolers
• NO weapons of any kind
• NO outside beverages or beverage containers
You must return prohibited items to your vehicle before entering the grounds. Please be prepared to submit yourself and personal items for inspection.
Please become familiar with and adhere to the TOUR’s standard tournament policies which include a Permitted/Prohibited Items List and a Bag Policy. The TOUR’s bag policy can be viewed by clicking here.
• Opaque bags 6 x 6 x 6 and smaller are allowed
• Clear bags 12 x 6 x 12 and smaller are allowed
• Spectators may bring food in one gallon clear plastic bags
• where food items are also wrapped in clear wrap
