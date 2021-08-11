MOBILE TICKETING HELP

MANAGING & TRANSFERRING MOBILE TICKETS

Please see below for step-by-step instructions on managing and transferring tickets using the TOUR Championship Account Manager tool.

On a computer desktop, you may accept, transfer, view and manage tickets using the TOUR Championship Account Manager website. Tickets are mobile enabled, meaning that your tickets will only generate barcodes on a mobile device using the Account Manager site on a smartphone web browser. These tickets cannot be printed.

1. Login or create an account for TOUR Championship Account Manager by visiting tourchampionship.com/ticketaccountmanager

2. Accept your tickets by clicking ‘Dashboard’ on the top left corner of your screen

3. To transfer tickets, click on the ‘My Events’ page

4. Select the tournament day or days you’d like to share tickets for

5. Click ‘Next’

6. Enter the name and email address of the person you’d like to receive the tickets

7. Click ‘Transfer’

Once you transfer your tickets, you will receive a confirmation on the screen as well as via email. Please note that once the recipient accepts the tickets, they will no longer be available in your account.

On a mobile device, you may accept, transfer, view and manage your tickets by visiting tourchampionship/ticketaccountmanager. Tickets are mobile enabled, meaning that your tickets will only generate barcodes on a mobile device using the Account Manager site on a smartphone web browser. These tickets cannot be printed.

1. Select the ‘Profile’ icon on the top right to login with your email and password

2. Select the three bars on the top left and select ‘My Events’

To Transfer Tickets

3. Click ‘Transfer’ to select tickets for multiple days

4. Once desired tickets are selected, click ‘Next’ to enter recipient information and hit ‘Transfer’ to complete

To Accept Tickets

5. Tickets sent to you will appear at the top of ‘My Events’ page with a prompt to accept

6. Once accepted, they will appear in your ‘My Events’ list

7. To view, click on the desired ticket which will take you to your ticket with barcode

8. From here, you will also be prompted to add to your mobile wallet

For further instruction regarding your mobile tickets and the Account Manager tool please visit the ‘How To Download Tickets’ portion of the Account Manager page or contact the PGA TOUR Ticket Support team at ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or 1-800-404-7887.