MASTERCARD PRICELESS UPGRADE SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THE SWEEPSTAKES. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT, CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING. WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIS CONTRACT INCLUDES INDEMNITIES TO THE SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES (DEFINED BELOW) FROM YOU AND A LIMITATION OF YOUR RIGHTS AND REMEDIES. BY PARTICIPATING, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND REPRESENT THAT YOU SATISFY ALL OF THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS BELOW. WINNERS MAY BE REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PRIZE FULFILLMENT PROCESS AND SIGN DOCUMENTATION, SUCH AS A RELEASE, AT THE TIME A PRIZE IS CLAIMED, AS MORE FULLY DETAILED BELOW. WINNERS AND POTENTIAL WINNERS MAY BE ANNOUNCED PUBLICLY IN ADMINISTRATOR’S SOLE DISCRETION.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Mastercard Priceless Upgrade Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by PGATOUR.COM, LLC. (“Sponsor”), 1 PGA TOUR Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, and is administered by Don Jagoda Associates, Inc. (“Administrator”), 100 Marcus Drive, Melville, NY 11747. This Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on May 1, 2022 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on August 12, 2022 (“Sweepstakes Period”). There are four (4) Monthly Entry Periods during the Sweepstakes Period for each Tournament (defined below), listed in the tables below. The Sponsor’s clock will be the official timekeeper for entry into this Sweepstakes.

FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRY PERIODS START END DRAWING DATE Grand Prize Entry Period 5/1/2022 8/3/2022 8/5/2022 Monthly Prize Drawing #1 5/1/2022 5/27/2022 5/30/2022 Monthly Prize Drawing #2 5/28/2022 6/22/2022 6/24/2022 Monthly Prize Drawing #3 6/23/2022 7/24/2022 7/25/2022 Monthly Prize Drawing #4 7/25/2022 8/3/2022 8/5/2022

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRY PERIODS START END DRAWING DATE Grand Prize Entry Period 5/1/2022 8/12/2022 8/15/2022 Monthly Prize Drawing #1 5/1/2022 5/27/2022 5/30/2022 Monthly Prize Drawing #2 5/28/2022 6/22/2022 6/24/2022 Monthly Prize Drawing #3 6/23/2022 7/24/2022 7/25/2022 Monthly Prize Drawing #4 7/25/2022 8/12/2022 8/15/2022

Limit four (4) Monthly and four (4) Grand Prize Entries, per each Monthly Prize Drawing for each Tournament, per person/per email address, regardless of Entry method or combination of Entry methods. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Administrator, which are final and binding in all respects.

ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia, who are 18 years or older and who are Mastercard cardholders as of April 30, 2022 with an account in good standing as of date of entry (and prize award, if applicable) (“ Eligible Individuals” and “entrants”). Employees and agents of Sponsor, Administrator, and Mastercard International Incorporated (collectively, “Sweepstakes Entities”), and each of their respective distributors, legal counsel, advertising, public relations, promotional, fulfillment and marketing agencies and members of their immediate families (defined for these purposes as including spouse, partner, parents, legal guardians, children, and siblings and each of their respective spouses) and individuals living in the same household as such individuals, are not eligible.

HOW TO ENTER: Eligible Individuals may enter the Sweepstakes in one (1) of the following two (2) ways:

1) Purchase Method of Entry: During each Monthly Entry Period throughout the Sweepstakes Period, Eligible Individuals who purchase one (1) or more single-day grounds tickets per each competition day (Thursday-Sunday) through the official PGA website using their Mastercard credit card (a “Qualified Purchase”) for either the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, in Memphis, TN (August 11-14, 2022), or for the TOUR Championship, Atlanta, GA (August 25-28, 2022) (each a “Tournament”), will receive one (1) entry (“Entry”) into the applicable Tournament’s Monthly Prize Drawing (depending on month/Tournament day entered for) and one (1) Entry into the applicable Tournament’s Grand Prize Drawing. There is a limit of one Entry per ground ticket purchase for each competition day regardless of the number of tickets that are purchased for that competition day.

2) Alternate/Free Method of Entry (“AMOE”): To enter without making a purchase, Eligible Individuals can receive one (1) Entry into the selected Tournament’s Monthly Prize Drawing (depending on month/Tournament day entered for) and one (1) Entry into the selected Tournament’s Grand Prize Drawing by visiting https://pgatourcm.formstack.com/forms/mastercard_priceless_sweepstakes and completing and submitting the registration form (“Entry”).

The following applies to all entrants, regardless of Entry method: All required information and actions must be received according to Administrator’s records during the Sweepstakes Period. Those who do not provide the required information or abide by these Official Rules and other instructions of Administrator will be disqualified. Attempts made by an individual to submit Entries in excess of any limit or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules by using multiple or false contact information or otherwise may be disqualified. Receipt of Entries may not be acknowledged and will not be returned. Incomplete, misdirected, lost, late, mutilated, or forged Entries or required information, or entries generated by a macro, bot, or other automated means will not be accepted and are void. Entries made by any other individual or any entity, and/or originating at or using any other web site, including, without limitation, commercial promotion subscription notification and/or entering service sites, will be declared invalid and disqualified for this Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute as to any online Entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed the entrant. The “authorized account holder of the email address” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization, (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address.

WINNER SELECTION/NOTIFICATION/VERIFICATION/ODDS OF WINNING: The potential winners for each drawing will be selected randomly on or about the drawing dates listed in the table above. Four (4) Monthly Prize winners (one for each competition day), will be selected for each Monthly Entry Period and each Tournament, totaling sixteen (16) Monthly Prize winners for each Tournament and thirty-two (32) Monthly Prize winners for the entire Sweepstakes Period. Administrator will conduct the drawings and their decisions are final on all matters relating to the drawings.

The odds of winning a Monthly Prize depend on the number of eligible Entries received for the applicable Tournament for each competition day and for each Monthly Entry Period. The odds of winning a Grand Prize depend on the number of eligible Entries received for the applicable Tournament for the Sweepstakes Period.

Potential Grand and Monthly Prize winners for Drawings 1-3 will be contacted via email or phone and will be required to sign and return, via email/email link, a Declaration of Eligibility, Liability Release, and Publicity Release (except where prohibited by law) (collectively, “Documents”) within five (5) days (including weekends) or within timeframe specified in notification attempt or the prize will be forfeited and an alternate Prize winner for the applicable drawing may be selected. Potential Monthly Prize winners for Drawing 4 will be required to sign and return the Documents via email/email within forty-eight (48) hours (including weekends) or within timeframe specified in notification attempt or the prize will be forfeited and an alternate Prize winner may be selected, time permitting. Winners will be provided with an IRS FORM 1099 for income tax purposes.

If any prize, prize notification, or Sweepstakes-related communication is rejected, faulty, or undeliverable, if the potential winner does not respond according to the notification’s or Administrator’s instructions, or if the winner or potential winner fails to comply with these Official Rules, the prize will be forfeited in Administrator’s sole discretion, in which case the prize may go unawarded. Administrator reserves the right to modify the notification procedures and applicable deadlines for responding in connection with the selection of any alternate potential winner, if any. The prizes, if legitimately claimed, will be awarded. Upon prize forfeiture or inability to use the prize or portion thereof, no compensation will be given and Administrator will have no responsibility or liability to that participant. To claim a prize, winner must follow the directions provided by the representative or in his or her email notification. Failure to comply with these requirements, Administrator’s instructions, or these Official Rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes and forfeiture of any prize potentially won, in Administrator’s sole discretion. All winners are subject to verification by Administrator.

PRIZES, APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUES (“ARV”):

St. Jude Fed Ex Championship Prizes:

One (1) Grand Prize : A FedEx St. Jude Championship Honorary Observer Package, consisting of two (2) Sunday Honorary Observer Spots, one (1) parking pass and two (2) tournament observer shirts (ARV: $4,000).

Sixteen (16) Monthly Prizes [One (1) per Monthly Entry Period, one (1) Prize per competition day (Thursday – Sunday)] : Two (2) upgraded tickets to the Marquee Suites Hospitality Tent. Ticket upgrade will be for the day entrant purchased the grounds ticket for or for an AMOE entrant, they will be provided the grounds ticket (ARV: $2,000 each).

TOUR Championship Prizes:

One (1) Grand Prize : A TOUR Championship Honorary Observer Package, consisting of two (2) Sunday Honorary Observer Spots, one (1) parking pass and two (2) tournament observer shirts (ARV: $8,000).

Sixteen (16) Monthly Prizes [One (1) per Monthly Entry Period, one (1) Prize per competition day (Thursday – Sunday)] : Two (2) upgraded tickets to the Executive Club Hospitality Tent. Ticket upgrade will be for the day entrant purchased the grounds ticket for or for an AMOE entrant, they will be provided the grounds ticket (ARV: $1,250 each).

Limit one (1) prize per person. Total ARV of all prizes is $64,000.

Monthly Prizes must be used at that day’s Tournament on the same day the winner purchased the grounds ticket (or was provided the grounds ticket) or prize will be forfeited. Grand Prizes must be used on the Sunday dates specified or prize may be forfeited. Each guest of winner (if any) must be 18 years or older at the time of the ticket upgrade (or if a minor, must be child/charge of winner) and must execute a release of liability prior to use of prize. Winner agrees that his/her guest shall comply with the Sweepstakes Entities’ procedures and policies. Seat assignments are Sponsor-specified and winner and guest must follow any required COVID Protocols in order to attend any Tournament.

By entering this Sweepstakes and accepting the prize, each winner/guest agrees to maintain his/her behavior in accordance with all applicable laws and generally accepted social practices in connection with participation in any Sweepstakes- or prize-related activity. The winner/guest understands and agrees that Sweepstakes Entities have the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify and remove the winner or his/her guest from any activity at any time if the winner’s or any of his/her guest’s behavior at any point is uncooperative, disruptive, or may or does cause damage to person, property, or the reputations of Sweepstakes Entities or otherwise violates the policies of Sweepstakes Entities, and in such a case, the winner will still be solely responsible for all taxes and other expenses related to the prize. Participants waive the right to assert as a cost of winning any prize, any and all costs of verification and redemption and any liability and publicity which might arise from claiming or seeking to claim said prize and responsible for the costs of removing him/her from use of the prize and any related damages, losses, or expenses. If winner does not accept or use the entire prize, the unaccepted or unused part of the prize will be forfeited and Sweepstakes Entities will have no further obligation with respect to that prize or portion of the prize. All federal, state and local taxes, other expenses not specified in these Official Rules as being provided as part of the prize, and any and all other requirements or expenses related to the acceptance or use of any prize are winner’s sole responsibility. Each participant waives the right to assert as a cost of winning any prize, any and all costs of verification and redemption or travel to claim the prize and any liability and publicity that might arise from or be related to claiming or seeking to claim a prize. EACH WINNER AGREES THAT THE PRIZE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, REPRESENTATION, OR GUARANTEE, OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN FACT OR IN LAW, WHETHER NOW KNOWN OR HEREINAFTER ENACTED, RELATIVE TO THE USE OR ENJOYMENT OF THE PRIZE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE). Winner may make no substitution or transfer of prize and no prize may be sold, auctioned or traded. No substitutions or exchanges (including for cash) of any prize will be permitted, except that Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to substitute the stated prize or portion thereof with another prize or portion thereof of equal or greater value for any reason, including, without limitation, prize unavailability, in its sole discretion. No more than the stated prizes explicitly described in these Official Rules will be awarded. All other expenses not specified in these Official Rules as being provided as part of the prizes are the sole responsibility of the winners.

GRANT OF RIGHTS: Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for Sweepstakes Entities and their respective licensees and agents to use a winner’s and his/her guest’s name, likenesses, prize information, photograph, voice, biographical data, or statements or comments related to the Sweepstakes or the Sweepstakes Entities for purposes of advertising and trade throughout the world, including on the Internet, without further notice, permission, review, or compensation, except where prohibited by law. As a condition of being awarded a prize, winner and his/her guest may be required to confirm such permission in writing. Nothing contained in these Official Rules obligates Sweepstakes Entities or their respective licensees or agents to make use of any of the rights granted herein, and winner and his/her guest waive any right to inspect or approve any such use.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: BY PARTICIPATING IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO RELEASE, HOLD HARMLESS SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES, PGA TOUR, INC. AND THIER RESPECTIVE PARENT AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES, AFFILIATES, DIVISIONS, FRANCHISEES, CONSULTANTS, SUB-CONTRACTORS, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, LEGAL COUNSEL, ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, FULFILLMENT, MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCIES, AND INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS, AND THE RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, MEMBERS, MANAGERS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES, AND AGENTS OF EACH (COLLECTIVELY, “RELEASED ENTITIES”) FROM ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER FOR ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, INJURIES, LOSSES, LIABILITY, OR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES, ARISING OUT OF PARTICIPATION IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES, WHILE PREPARING FOR, PARTICIPATING IN AND/OR TRAVELING TO OR FROM ANY PRIZE- OR SWEEPSTAKES-RELATED ACTIVITY, OR DELIVERY, POSSESSION, AWARDING, MISDELIVERY, ACCEPTANCE, USE, MISUSE OR INABILITY TO USE OR REDEEM ANY PRIZE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, CLAIMS COSTS, INJURIES, LOSSES AND DAMAGES RELATED TO PERSONAL INJURIES, DEATH, LOSS, DAMAGE, ACCIDENT, OR DESTRUCTION TO OR OF PERSON OR PROPERTY, RIGHTS OF PUBLICITY OR PRIVACY, DEFAMATION OR PORTRAYAL IN A FALSE LIGHT, WHETHER INTENTIONAL OR UNINTENTIONAL). Without limiting any other provision in these Official Rules, Released Entities are not responsible or liable to any entrant or winner or any person claiming through such entrant or winner for failure to supply the prize or any part thereof in the event that any of the Sweepstakes activities or the Released Entities’ operations or activities are affected, as determined by Administrator in its sole discretion, including, without limitation, by reason of any acts of God, any action, regulation, order or request by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action, regulations, order or request proves to be invalid), equipment failure, threatened terrorist acts, terrorist acts, air raid, blackout, act of public enemy, earthquake, war (declared or undeclared), fire, flood, epidemic, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal) labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any law, rule, regulation, order or other action adopted or taken by any governmental, federal, state or local government authority, or any other cause, whether or not specifically mentioned above.

ADDITIONAL DISCLAIMERS: Released Entities are not responsible for any misprints, typographical or other error in these Official Rules, in any Sweepstakes-related advertisements or other materials, or the printing, the offering or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Sweepstakes. Released Entities are not responsible and/or liable for any of the following, whether caused by a Released Entity, an entrant or by human error: entries that are submitted by illegitimate means (such as, without limitation, by an automated computer program) or entries in excess of the stated limit; incomplete, undecipherable, lost, late, damaged, faulty, failed, inaccurate, garbled, delayed or misdirected entries, entry information, email messages, electronic or digital communications, Sweepstakes-related correspondence or materials; any technical problems, incorrect announcements of any kind; hardware or software failures of any kind; any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, or delay in operation, communication, or transmission; theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alteration of entries; viruses, technical, network, telephone, computer hardware or software malfunctions of any kind; interrupted or unavailable cable or satellite systems; lost or unavailable network connections; or inaccurate transmission of, or failure to receive any entry information on account of technical problems or failures of any wireless, cellular or Internet service providers, traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site or any combination thereof, which may limit a person’s ability to participate in this Sweepstakes or receive communication from Administrator and its representatives. Released Entities assume no responsibility for electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of active or passive filtering of any kind or insufficient space to receive messages in entrant’s email or wireless account. Released Entities are not responsible, and Administrator may disqualify you, if your phone number, email address, or other contact information does not work. Administrator reserves the right to restrict or void entries or participation from any telephone number, email address, or wireless account if any suspicious entry and/or participation is detected. Released Entities are not responsible for any changes to or unavailability of the Purchase Method of Entry and/or Alternative Method of Entry that may interfere with the Sweepstakes or ability of entrant to timely enter, receive notices, or communicate with Administrator, in which case Administrator, in its sole discretion, may terminate or modify the Sweepstakes. Administrator reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend, or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including, without limitation, if fraud or technical failures destroy the integrity of the Sweepstakes or if a technical or other problem corrupts the administration as determined by Administrator, in its sole discretion. If the Sweepstakes is cancelled, Administrator reserves the right to award prize(s) from among all eligible entries received as of the time of cancellation for each Monthly Entry Period per tournament day and overall per Tournament based on the original winner selection methods or other method that is determined to be fair in Administrator’s sole discretion, and Administrator would have no further obligation to any participant in connection with this Sweepstakes. Any use of robotic, automatic, programmed, or similar methods of participation will void any and all entries related to the use of those methods. Participants agree to not damage or cause interruption of the Sweepstakes and/or prevent others from using the Sweepstakes. Administrator reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void entry of any entrant who Administrator believes has attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Sweepstakes. If Administrator determines at any time in its sole discretion that a winner or potential winner is disqualified, ineligible, in violation of these Official Rules, or engaging in behavior that Administrator deems obnoxious, inappropriate, threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Administrator reserves the right to disqualify that winner or potential winner, even if the disqualified winner or potential winner may have been notified or displayed or announced anywhere. If any person supplies false information, obtains entries by fraudulent means or is otherwise determined to be in violation of these Official Rules in an attempt to obtain any prize, Administrator may disqualify that person and seek damages from him or her and that person may be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Administrator’s failure to or decision not to enforce any provision in these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that or any other provision. In the event there is an alleged or actual ambiguity, discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes-related materials and/or these Official Rules (including any alleged discrepancy or inconsistency in these Official Rules), it will be resolved in Administrator’s sole discretion. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules will otherwise remain in effect and will be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained in these Official Rules. NOTE: ANY ATTEMPT TO UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES VIOLATES CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

DISPUTES/GOVERNINGLAW/VENUE: Except where prohibited, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the entrant and any Sweepstakes Entity, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prize awarded, or the determination of the winner must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will an entrant be permitted or entitled to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than entrant’s actual out-pocket expenses (if any), not to exceed ten dollars ($10), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

THIS SWEEPSTAKES, THESE OFFICIAL RULES, AND ANY DISPUTE RELATED THERETO (WHETHER FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT, TORTIOUS CONDUCT OR OTHERWISE) ARE GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA WITHOUT REGARD TO CONFLICTS OF LAWS PRINCIPLES. ANY LEGAL ACTION, SUIT, PROCEEDING OR DISPUTE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES (WHETHER FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT, TORTIOUS CONDUCT OR OTHERWISE) WILL BE BROUGHT AND RESOLVED EXCLUSIVELY IN THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA, OR IF THAT COURT IS WITHOUT JURISDICTION OVER THE MATTER, THEN IN THE STATE COURTS OF COOK COUNTY IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA, AND EACH ENTRANT ACCEPTS AND SUBMITS TO THE PERSONAL JURISDICTION OF THESE COURTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY LEGAL ACTIONS, SUITS, PROCEEDINGS OR DISPUTES ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES. YOU WAIVE ANY AND ALL OBJECTIONS TO JURISDICTION AND VENUE IN THESE COURTS AND HEREBY SUBMIT TO THE JURISDICTION OF THOSE COURTS.

PRIVACY & PERSONAL INFORMATION: Personal information collected from entrants will be used by Sponsor/Administrator for the purpose of administering the Sweepstakes and to provide entrants with information relating to products, services and promotions of Sponsor and its affiliates. Sponsor/Administrator shall not sell, share or otherwise disclose personal information of entrants with third parties other than to third parties engaged by Sponsor/Administrator to fulfill the above purposes or as otherwise consented to by the entrant. To view Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, visit www.pgatour.com/company/privacy-policy.html.

WINNERS LIST: For a list of the winners, available after August 31, 2022 and available for 30 days, send an email to: SarahWefer@pgatourhq.com with “Mastercard Priceless Upgrade Sweepstakes Winners” as the subject line. Requests must be received by October 1, 2022. Winners’ list will be sent after all prizes have been awarded.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: This Sweepstakes is sponsored by PGATOUR.COM, LLC., 1 PGA TOUR Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. Mastercard International Incorporated is not the sponsor of this Sweepstakes. This Sweepstakes is administered by Don Jagoda Associates, Inc., 100 Marcus Drive, Melville, NY 11747.