Tickets now on sale to general public for 2022 TOUR Championship

Daily Grounds Tickets

Daily Grounds Tickets for the 2022 TOUR Championship start at $35 for Wednesday, $70 for Thursday, $75 for Friday, and $85 each for Saturday and Sunday.

The TOUR Championship is Atlanta’s must-attend outdoor sporting event of the summer, with something for every fan to enjoy. Daily Grounds ticketholders gain access to several unique, open-to-the-public venues throughout the golf course, including the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge, Coca-Cola Fan Lounge, Back Nine Brews and The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel.

More information on complimentary ticket programs for the military and youth attendees will be announced at a later date.

Upgraded Hospitality Options

For a slightly upgraded experience from a grounds ticket, the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club is an exclusive, open-air hospitality experience with covered stadium seating overlooking the 13th green, a covered patio with views to the 14th tee and convenient access to the UBER Gate located near the 13th tee. A full premium bar and upgraded menu offerings are available for purchase within the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club along with upgraded restroom facilities. The Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club tickets start at $150 for Wednesday, and $200 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

An additional upgraded option is available at Tailgate at the Turn, an open-air hospitality venue that is centrally located in the middle of the action with easy access to the first and 10th tees and a short walk to the 18th green. Complimentary beer and wine and a tailgate-style menu is provided within the venue each day, while upgraded restrooms are exclusively available for all Tailgate at the Turn guests. Tailgate at the Turn tickets start at $350 for Thursday and Friday, and $325 for Saturday and Sunday.

