How to Watch the 2020 TOUR Championship

Friday, September 4: Round 1 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
Saturday, September 5: Round 2 of Competition
PGA TOUR Live Featured Groups: 11:30 AM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
Sunday, September 6: Round 3 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 10:30 AM - 3:00 PM (EDT)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM (EDT)
NBC: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM (EDT)
Monday, September 7: Round 4 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM (EDT)
GOLF Channel: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
NBC: 1:30 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes: 1:30 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
Please be advised that air times are subject to change.
