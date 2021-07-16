Kyle Palmieri Foundation wins $25,000 donation from THE NORTHERN TRUST in Media Day Charity Challenge celebrating Hometown Heroes

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – This week, THE NORTHERN TRUST hosted an annual media day at Liberty National Golf Club to promote the 2021 event, returning to Liberty National, August 18-22. Media members in attendance didn’t just play the course to get a sense of what the world’s top ranked PGA TOUR players feel when they compete in the FedExCup Playoffs – they also gained a sense of how THE NORTHERN TRUST gives back within the community. In 2021, the tournament’s giving will focus around “Hometown Heroes,” benefiting a range of charities providing need-based services in and around the local community.

Media members played in a shamble format benefitting five charitable partners with a $50,000 purse. The outing consisted of five teams, where total scores for the hole (and round) were tracked to determine the winning team with the purse broken down to ultimately award the winner with a grand prize of $25,000. Each team participating at media day was assigned to one of the tournament’s charities who each in their own unique way make a positive impact in the lives of children and families in New York and New Jersey.

RESULTS

Kyle Palmieri Foundation (1 st ) – $25,000

) – $25,000 New Jersey Golf Foundation (2 nd ) – $10,000

) – $10,000 First Tee of Metro New York (3 rd ) – $5,000

) – $5,000 Community Food Bank of New Jersey (4 th ) – $5,000

) – $5,000 Tackle Kids Cancer (5th) – $5,000

Kyle Palmieri Foundation

Founded by NHL all-star and New York Islanders forward, Kyle Palmieri, the foundation raises funds for programs that benefit the military community in New York and New Jersey. With his sister and brother-in-law honorably serving in the National Guard and the U.S. Army, his close connection to the military inspired him to do more to help those who sacrifice the most.

New Jersey Golf Foundation

As the charitable arm of the New Jersey Section of the PGA of America, the New Jersey Golf Foundation is committed to positively impacting lives and communities through the game of golf with a focus on three core pillars: youth, military, and special needs. Under the guidance of PGA professionals, programming is designed to provide individuals from all backgrounds and opportunity to experience ethe game of golf in a welcoming environment.

First Tee of Metropolitan New York

With 20 campuses across New York and New Jersey, First Tee of Metro New York exists to enable kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with their life skills curriculum, First Tee of Metro New York creates learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids carry to everything they do.

Community Food Bank of New Jersey

Fighting hunger and poverty in the Garden State, the Community Food Bank of New Jersey assists food-insecure families and individuals find long-term solutions to meet their unique needs. Through the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, all food that is left untouched from THE NORTHERN TRUST will be donated and distributed within underserved and food-insecure families in Jersey City, Newark and the surrounding North Jersey area.

Tackle Kids Cancer

The official charity of THE NORTHERN TRUST, Tackle Kids Cancer is a philanthropic initiative to raise money for pediatric cancer research and patient care programs occurring at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in New Jersey. Funds raised directly benefit the essential clinical care, unique support services and groundbreaking cancer research needed to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

THE NORTHERN TRUST contributes millions of dollars each year to leave a lasting impact in the community and make a difference in the lives of children, families and organizations throughout New York and New Jersey. Since the tournament’s inception in 1967, more than $50 million has been raised to provide access to necessary resources like healthcare and education, support pediatric cancer research, provide services for military families and veterans, and much more. A record of $2 million was generated during the 2019 tournament at Liberty National.

