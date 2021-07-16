  • Kyle Palmieri Foundation wins $25,000 donation from THE NORTHERN TRUST in Media Day Charity Challenge celebrating Hometown Heroes

    Four other tournament charity partners benefit from $50,000 purse played for by local media

    JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 11: Scenic photo of the 18th hole during the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club on August 11, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
    JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 11: Scenic photo of the 18th hole during the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club on August 11, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
×
Loading...