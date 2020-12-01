Tri-state area business leaders form new Advisory Board for the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs event

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
THE NORTHERN TRUST returns to Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City next August
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Tournament officials today announced that THE NORTHERN TRUST has formalized an Advisory Board that will play a key role in building the profile and impact of the FedExCup Playoffs event held at Liberty National Golf Club, returning to Jersey City Aug. 18-22, 2021.
THE NORTHERN TRUST Advisory Board brings together a diverse group of nationally recognized leaders for their profound impact on their respective communities.
“We’re thrilled to bring this impressive collection of leaders together to work alongside the PGA TOUR and continue to build THE NORTHERN TRUST into a fan favorite for golf fans in the tri-state area and beyond,” said THE NORTHERN TRUST Executive Director Julie Tyson. “This impressive group of people have not only accomplished a great deal but care deeply about the community here in Jersey City and the surrounding communities in the greater New York City area, and in bringing them together we aim to deliver an even greater positive impact to these communities.”
“It’s a privilege to have been invited to be a founding member for the tournament’s Advisory Board,” said new member Nick Elefterakis, Founder and Partner of New York based law firm Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek. “As a member at Liberty National, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that a PGA TOUR event of this stature brings to the community and I’m excited to play a deeper role in the event’s success,” said
THE NORTHERN TRUST is proud to announce Advisory Board members:
