Tri-state area business leaders form new Advisory Board for the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs event

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Tournament officials today announced that THE NORTHERN TRUST has formalized an Advisory Board that will play a key role in building the profile and impact of the FedExCup Playoffs event held at Liberty National Golf Club, returning to Jersey City Aug. 18-22, 2021.

THE NORTHERN TRUST Advisory Board brings together a diverse group of nationally recognized leaders for their profound impact on their respective communities.

“We’re thrilled to bring this impressive collection of leaders together to work alongside the PGA TOUR and continue to build THE NORTHERN TRUST into a fan favorite for golf fans in the tri-state area and beyond,” said THE NORTHERN TRUST Executive Director Julie Tyson. “This impressive group of people have not only accomplished a great deal but care deeply about the community here in Jersey City and the surrounding communities in the greater New York City area, and in bringing them together we aim to deliver an even greater positive impact to these communities.”

“It’s a privilege to have been invited to be a founding member for the tournament’s Advisory Board,” said new member Nick Elefterakis, Founder and Partner of New York based law firm Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek. “As a member at Liberty National, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that a PGA TOUR event of this stature brings to the community and I’m excited to play a deeper role in the event’s success,” said

THE NORTHERN TRUST is proud to announce Advisory Board members:

Ricardo Cardoso

Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer at Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Mack-Cali is one of the country’s largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) and a leading place maker focused on creating engaging destinations along the Hudson River Waterfront; Mack-Cali is publicly traded with over $1.2B in equity

Previous Positions: VP: Acquisitions Mack-Cali Realty and Robert Martin Company

Board Member of NAIOP New Jersey and March of Dimes New Jersey chapter

Member at Liberty National Golf Club, Metedeconk National Golf Club and PGA National

MBA from Western Connecticut State University and bachelor’s degree from Iona College

James W. Casey

Senior Vice President / General Manager at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is an American producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits. Constellation is the largest luxury wine supplier in the US and largest beer import company in the US. They have the third-largest market share of all major beer suppliers.

Responsible for overseeing a Wine and Spirits business with annual turnover exceeding $1B

Previous Positions: Vice President / General Manager of Sales Treasury Wine Estates, Regional Managing Director of Sales DIAGEO Spirits Division, Area Manager of Sales E & J Gallo Winery

MBA from Wake Forest University - Babcock Graduate School of Management and bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia - Terry College of Business

Nick Elefterakis

Managing Partner at Elefterakis, Elefterakis and Panek

Elefterakis, Elefterakis and Panek (EEP) is a leading NYC law firm that is nationally recognized as one of the premier Personal Injury and Civil Rights firms in the country. EEP is well known for its litigation as it regularly obtains some of the nation’s top verdicts. EEP is routinely featured in top 100 verdicts by the National Law Journal.

Named New York Super Lawyer and Rising Star from 2015-2020

Member of New York State Trial Lawyers Association, Kings County Judicial Screening Committee, Brooklyn Bar Association, Columbian Lawyers Association, Cri Du Chat Research Foundation, Client Advisory Board of Cloudlex, Inc.

Founder of EEP Sports, Inc a traveling grassroots youth sports organizing for inner-city youth, and underwrites much of its programming which provides youth baseball, basketball and flag football.

Member at Liberty National Golf Club

Bachelor’s Degree from Fordham University & Law Degree from Hofstra Law School

Steve Kalman

Head of Sales, THE NORTHERN TRUST/PGA TOUR

Previous Positions: Local Sales Manager: ESPN New York, Director of Sports Sales: NY Yankees/WFAN, VP: Reed Exhibitions

President’s Award Winner, Reed Exhibitions

Member of TPC Sawgrass, Oak Hills Golf Club

Bachelor of Arts from Rollins College

Sharad Madison

President and CEO United Building Maintenance

United Building Maintenance has almost 30 years of experience delivering impeccable facility maintenance to Fortune 500 companies across all industries in the tri-state area

Previous Positions: General Manager at Coram Healthcare, Sales Manager at HMSS, Inc., Oncology Sales Specialist at ICI Pharmaceuticals

President Board of Trustees for the Boys & Girls Club of Newark, Board of Governors at TPC at Jasna Polana in Princeton, NJ, and VP of the Board at Accident Prevention and Safety League, New York City

Bachelor’s in Biology from Morehouse College, Entrepreneurship Program at both The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and Kellogg Executive School of Management

Member at TPC Jasna Polana

Robert Marziotto

President and CEO of NEAD Organization

NEAD Organization is a leading provider of electrical and communications contracting and engineer services with almost 30 years of history in the tri-state area and has offices in New Jersey and New York City

Marziotto has been with NEAD for 16 years

Member at Liberty National Golf Club and owner of Forest Hill Field Club

Bachelor’s Degree from Questrom School of Business, Boston University

Andy Roos

Partner at HBSE Ventures

HBSE Ventures is a fund that invests in early stage companies at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and technology. HBSE is part of the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment family, which also includes the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils, the Prudential Center in Newark NJ, and other premier sports and entertainment assets.

Previous Positions: Partner at New Amsterdam Growth Capital, Analyst at Boodell & Company, and Analyst at J.P. Morgan. Also, VP of Finance at The Dogpound

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Virginia

Lee Slattery

Merrimack College Board of Trustees Member

Merrimack College is a selective private college just minutes from Boston Massachusetts and is one of the fastest growing educational institutions in the country.

Previous Positions: VP/Group Publisher at Meredith Corporation overseeing brands including Shape, Family Circle, Fitness and Health Magazines. VP/Publisher at Golf For Women Magazine (Golf Digest Company), and several positions at Conde Nast.

Bachelor’s Degree from Merrimack College

Lee Smith

General Manager at Liberty National Golf Club and Regional Director of Operations, TPC Network

Previous Positions: TPC Summerlin General Manager and Head Golf Professional at TPC Sugarloaf

Master’s Degree in Sports Law and Business from Arizona State University, Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management from Southeast Missouri State University, Associates Degree in Business Administration and General Management from Parkland College

Julie Tyson

Senior Vice President Championship Management PGA TOUR; Executive Director THE NORTHERN TRUST

Previous Positions: Head of NY Office / VP Global Business Development – PGA TOUR

US Department of Defense Joint Civilian Orientation Conference; Indiana University Sports Workshop Advisory Board

Member at Liberty National Golf Club and St. Andrews Golf Club (NY)

Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University at Bloomington

