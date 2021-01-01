Field Finalized for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Forty-two PGA TOUR players have officially committed to the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, marking the largest field in tournament history. The limited-field event will feature the game’s biggest stars from around the globe when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 6-10.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions is traditionally the PGA TOUR’s winners-only event where players qualify courtesy of their victories during the previous calendar year, however, an additional eligibility criteria was created for the 2021 event only due to the TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners from the 2020 calendar year continued to qualify, while the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings who advanced to the 2020 TOUR Championship became eligible for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The field includes three FedExCup champions, 28 of the top 30 from the 2019-20 FedExCup standings as well as eight of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Below is the final field list for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions (asterisk denotes first timer and # sign denotes player eligible via 2020 TOUR Championship criteria):
Players who qualified that did not commit include Tyrrell Hatton, Jim Herman and Rory McIlroy.
For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
