  • THE FIRST LOOK

    The First Look: The American Express

  • Three courses will be in use and those who make the 54-hole cut will play PGA West’s Stadium Course for the final round. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Three courses will be in use and those who make the 54-hole cut will play PGA West’s Stadium Course for the final round. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)