The First Look: The American Express

Last season’s FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay and world No. 1 Jon Rahm lead the field at The American Express, as the PGA TOUR returns to the mainland United States after two weeks in Hawaii.

Si Woo Kim, who bested Cantlay by one stroke in 2021, returns to defend.

FIELD NOTES: Patrick Cantlay shot a course-record 61 in the final round a year ago but ultimately fell one shot short of Si Woo Kim’s winning total. He’s back and hoping to lift the trophy … 2018 American Express winner Jon Rahm returns to action … Tournament host and reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson is set to tee it up … 2020-21 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris will play his first event of the 2022 portion of the schedule … Other 2022 debutants include Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland, Alex Noren, and Rickie Fowler … Fowler is teeing it up for the first time since the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – and for the first time since becoming a father in November … There are 14 past champions of The American Express in the field … Sponsor’s exemptions include T.J Vogel, Chan Kim, James Hart du Preez and celebrated collegiate star John Pak … Cameron Champ is set to return to action after testing positive for COVID-19 and missing the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE : The American Express is set to return to play at three courses for 2021 after utilizing just two last year for the first time in tournament history.

Yardages are subject to change.

PGA West (Stadium Course): 7,113 yards, par 72

La Quinta Country Club: 7,060 yards, par 72

PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course): 7,159 yards, par 72

STORYLINES: The pro-am portion of The American Express returns in 2022 after being eliminated last year. Each professional will be grouped with amateurs for the first three rounds before the low 70 pros (and ties) will play their final round at the Stadium Course at PGA West … Jon Rahm is the first world No. 1 to tee it up at The American Express since former FedExCup champion Justin Rose in 2019. Rahm won the event in 2018, did not play for two years, and was scheduled to play in 2021 before tweaking a muscle at the gym … This is the 63rd annual American Express … Si Woo Kim will look to be the first player to defend his title at The American Express since Johnny Miller in 1975-76.

72-HOLE RECORD: 260, Patrick Reed (2014).

18-HOLE RECORD: 59, David Duval (Round 5, 1999 at PGA West/Palmer), Adam Hadwin (Round 3, 2017 at La Quinta CC). Stadium Course record: 61, Patrick Cantlay (Round 4, 2021). Nicklaus Tournament record: 59, Harrison Frazar (Round 4, 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, Final Stage*).

Note: Q-School does not count as an official PGA TOUR event.

LAST TIME: Si Woo Kim won for the third time on the PGA TOUR and extracted a little revenge on The American Express event after withdrawing a year prior due to severe back pain. The 25-year-old made birdie on two of his closing three holes to finish with an 8-under 64 on Sunday, topping Patrick Cantlay by one shot. Kim shot a 15-over 87 in the first round of The American Express in 2020 and promptly withdrew. Cantlay was six groups ahead of Kim and shot a final-round 61, breaking the Stadium Course record by two. Cantlay’s sizzling closer included 11 birdies, emphasized by a 37-foot birdie roll on 18. However, Kim’s solid closing stretch was good enough for the victory. Cam Davis finished third after a closing 64, while Tony Finau finished fourth. Abraham Ancer, Doug Ghim and Michael Thompson rounded out the top five.



HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )