The First Look: Wyndham Championship

A handful of Olympians including Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, and silver medalist Rory Sabbatini highlight the field at the Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event prior to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Jim Herman returns to defend his title from 2020, won in dramatic fashion.



FIELD NOTES: Winners of THE PLAYERS Championship teeing it up at the Wyndham Championship include Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim (who tied for third last season), and Webb Simpson… Simpson won this tournament in 2011 and thrives in North Carolina… Like Simpson, Patrick Reed made the Wyndham his first TOUR title, winning a thrilling playoff over Jordan Spieth in 2013… Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was a late commit coming off playing the Olympics and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational... Sponsor exemptions include European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and Will Zalatoris, who as a Special Temporary Member on TOUR is not eligible for the Playoffs unless he wins the Wyndham… Bill Haas, former Walker Cupper Alex Smalley, 2014 winner Camilo Villegas, and former Georgia star Davis Thompson are also in the field as sponsor exemptions.

FEDEXCUP : Winner gets 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE : Sedgefield Country Club (Ross), par 70, 7,131 yards (yardage subject to change). Sedgefield, the only Donald Ross original that serves as a regular PGA TOUR venue, opened in the 1920s. The course boasts Ross’ signature small and undulating greens but has yielded five straight winning totals of 20-under or better.

STORYLINES: It all comes down to this in terms of the FedExCup standings for 2020-2021. Rickie Fowler is right on the bubble (125th as of last week) and looking for a spot in the Playoffs. He has never failed to qualify for the Playoffs and finished a career-best fourth in the FedExCup in 2015… Patrick Rodgers and Camilo Villegas were 126th and 127th, respectively, just one FedExCup point back of Fowler… Olympian Rafael Campos sits at No.150 and at the Wyndham will look to improve his position or at least hang on to his spot in the 125-150 category for next season… Three golfers jumped inside the top 125 at last season’s Wyndham Championship, led by the surprise winner Jim Herman (192 to 54)… Rory Sabbatini, who won the silver medal in Tokyo after firing a sizzling 61 in the final round, will make his TOUR return at the Wyndham.

72-HOLE RECORD: 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), JT Poston (2019)

18-HOLE RECORD: 59, Brandt Snedeker (1st round, 2018).

LAST TIME: Jim Herman, who had made just four cuts since the start of the year, fired a 7-under 63 in the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship to top Billy Horschel by one. It was his third PGA TOUR title. Herman, who finished at 21 under, trailed by four entering Sunday’s finale but leapfrogged Horschel with a birdie on 17. He earned a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, jumping from 192nd to 54th in the standings. Two days earlier he’d had to birdie his final four holes just to make the cut, which led to his career-low 61 on Saturday. Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Doc Redman, and Si Woo Kim tied for third, three back.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes).