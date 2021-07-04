The First Look: John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic returns to the PGA TOUR schedule after a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 50th playing of the beloved Quad Cities tournament.

Dylan Frittelli returns to defend his title from 2019.

FIELD NOTES: Steve Stricker will tee it up, skipping the U.S. Senior Open. He won the Deere three years in a row from 2009-2011… Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, Iowa native, and member of the tournament’s board of directors, will play for the 19th time at TPC Deere Run… Sponsor exemptions include regional college graduates Michael Feagles (University of Illinois), David Perkins (Illinois State), Alex Schaake (University of Iowa), Tripp Kinney (Iowa State)… Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Kevin Na, 2019 runner-up Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford and Aaron Wise are the highest ranked players in the FedExCup in the field… Nine former champions will look to rekindle some old magic at TPC Deere Run… Roughly a dozen will represent their countries in the Olympics.

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points

STORYLINES: There are 15 golfers who are already eligible for The Open Championship set to play at TPC Deere Run. The final spot in the Super Season’s final major will go to a golfer in the top five at the John Deere not already qualified… Stricker will make his 10th TOUR start this season; he has three top-20 finishes. He has nine top-10 finishes in 11 starts on PGA TOUR Champions but will bypass a major championship on the 50-and-over circuit to tee it up at TPC Deere Run… Dylan Frittelli looks to become the first since Stricker to go back-to-back at the Deere… Five of the last nine champions at TPC Deere Run have been first-time winners.

COURSE : TPC Deere Run, par 71, 7,268 yards. Birdies come in bunches at this 1999 D.A. Weibring design. It offers dramatic elevation changes plus plenty of risk/reward. The same day that Paul Goydos shot the TOUR’s fourth 59 in 2010, Steve Stricker shot 60. Weibring is an Illinois native and won the Deere three times before bringing his architectural prowess and a TOUR eye to the Mid-Mississippi River Valley landscape.

72-HOLE RECORD: 257, Michael Kim (2018)

18-HOLE RECORD: 59, Paul Goydos (1st round, 2010)

LAST TIME: Dylan Frittelli won his first PGA TOUR event after a 7-under 64 in the final round, topping Russell Henley, who had shot 61. Frittelli won by two after weekend rounds of 65-64. Andrew Landry finished third while Chris Stroud and Collin Morikawa finished tied for fourth. For Morikawa it was just his fifth start as a professional. It came a week after he finished T2 at the 3M Open, and it was his last event before he notched his maiden TOUR title at the Barracuda Championship.

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)