The First Look: 3M Open

The PGA TOUR returns to Minnesota next week for the second 3M Open – and just the second tournament during the Return to Golf that was in its original spot on the calendar this season.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and last year’s winner Matthew Wolff highlight the field, while Tommy Fleetwood returns to action.

FIELD NOTES: Tommy Fleetwood makes his PGA TOUR return and 3M Open debut. The Ryder Cup star was in the field for THE PLAYERS Championship, but hasn’t played four rounds on TOUR since a third-place finish at The Honda Classic in March… Brooks Koepka will tee it up at the 3M Open alongside his brother, Chase. The elder Koepka has only one top-10 finish this season… Dustin Johnson makes his tournament debut… Tom Lehman, who helped work on the design of TPC Twin Cities, received a Sponsor Exemption… Erik Van Rooyen (who went to the University of Minnesota and won an award named after Lehman) and current University of Minnesota star Angus Flanagan are also among the sponsor invites.

FEDEXCUP : Winner gets 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE : TPC Twin Cities, 7,114 yards, par 72. A longtime stop on PGA TOUR Champions, TPC Twin Cities opened in 2000 and began hosting the 3M Championship on the over-50 circuit the following season. The Arnold Palmer design used Tom Lehman, a Minnesota native, as a consultant.

STORYLINES: A year ago Matthew Wolff became just the third golfer in history to win an NCAA individual national championship and a PGA TOUR title in the same year – Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods are the others… Wolff returns to defend his title in Minnesota, which came in just his third TOUR start as a pro. His runner-up result at the Rocket Mortgage Classic a few weeks ago was his season-best so far… Six other golfers, besides Wolff, who finished in the top-10 at last year’s 3M Open (Lucas Glover, Troy Meritt, Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, and Brian Harman) look to build off their 2019 success… The 2019 3M Open marked the return of the PGA TOUR to Minnesota after a 50-year absence.

72-HOLE RECORD: 263, Matthew Wolff (2019)

18-HOLE RECORD: 62, Scott Piercy (first round, 2019), Bryson DeChambeau (second round, 2019), Matthew Wolff (third round, 2019), Lucas Glover (fourth round, 2019)

LAST TIME: Matthew Wolff got his professional career started with a bang as the 20-year-old notched his first TOUR victory less than a month after making his pro debut at the Travelers Championship. Wolff topped Bryson DeChambeau and fellow collegiate star Collin Morikawa by one shot after a Sunday 65 left him at 21-under for the week. Adam Hadwin finished fourth alone while Carlos Ortiz and Wyndham Clark rounded out the top five. With the win Wolff became the first player since 2016 to win have receiving a Sponsor Exemption.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).