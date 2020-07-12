The First Look: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Tiger Woods returns to action for the first time since February as he looks for his sixth title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

The top five in the FedExCup standings -- Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy -- also are in the field.

FIELD NOTES: Tiger Woods will play his first PGA TOUR event since his 68th-place result at The Genesis Invitational. Woods and Peyton Manning topped Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity in May… The Memorial usually has 120 golfers in the field, but this year the field has expanded to 133… After a missed cut at the Workday Charity Open, Brooks Koepka added the Memorial to his schedule as a late entry… Past winner at Muirfield Bryson DeChambeau returns after taking the Workday Charity Open off. DeChambeau has gone T3-T8-T6-1 during the Return to Golf… Other past winners at Muirfield in the field include Cantlay, Jason Dufner, Tom Lehman, David Lingmerth, William McGirt and of course Woods who won in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2009 and 2012… The top 12 in the FedExCup standings are all in the field.

FEDEXCUP : Winner gets 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE : Muirfield Village Golf Club, 7,456 yards, par 72. Jack Nicklaus’ hometown club opened in 1974. The course, located in Dublin, Ohio, will play host to the TOUR for the second week in a row. It’s long been known as a club that hosts the biggest events in golf including the 2013 Presidents Cup.

STORYLINES: The Memorial will be the second event in a row hosted at Muirfield Village after this week’s Workday Charity Open with changes expected in pin placements, tee boxes, rough length and green speeds… Tiger Woods will be looking for his record sixth victory. His last win at Jack’s event came in 2012… Woods has won a record seven PGA TOUR events five or more times, including the Memorial… This is the first time since 2016 that the Memorial will have the top five in the world since 2016… Rory McIlroy has never won the Memorial but does have four top-10 finishes… Twenty-six of the 30 golfers who played in the TOUR Championship are in the field, the most of any tournament since the Return to Golf began.

72-HOLE RECORD: 268, Tom Lehman (1994)

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, John Huston (2nd round, 1996)

LAST TIME: Patrick Cantlay surged to victory at the 2019 Memorial Tournament thanks to an 8-under-par 64 in the final round. His second PGA TOUR victory came by two shots over Adam Scott. Cantlay was 5-under through his first nine holes and never looked back from there. Martin Kaymer, Kevin Streelman, and Marc Leishman rounded out the top five. Tiger Woods finished T9 after a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 7:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:40 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:40 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).