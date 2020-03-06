The First Look: THE PLAYERS Championship

Defending champion Rory McIlroy tops the field at the PGA TOUR’s flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship, at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

It will be the first PLAYERS since course architect Pete Dye passed away .

McIlroy’s PLAYERS victory touched off a run in which he also won the RBC Canadian Open, TOUR Championship and FedExCup, plus Player of the Year last season. He will lead what has historically been the strongest field in golf.

FIELD NOTES: Dustin Johnson returns to action after last playing at the WGC-Mexico Championship, where he is a two-time winner but never contended this time around. Johnson struggled when THE PLAYERS was in May, but finished T5 last year, the first time it was played in March since 2006 … Jim Furyk, 49, tees it up at THE PLAYERS for the final time before becoming eligible for PGA TOUR Champions in May. Furyk finished runner-up in 2019, just one shot behind McIlroy … One additional berth to THE PLAYERS is available to the winner at Bay Hill this week, if not already qualified … Retief Goosen earned a spot in THE PLAYERS thanks to his win at THE SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in 2019 … Scottie Scheffler is making his PLAYERS debut after leading the Korn Ferry Tour last year … Scheffler is among a strong class of debut participants at TPC Sawgrass that also includes recent TOUR winners Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Sebastián Muñoz and Joaquin Niemann.

FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 600 FedExCup points.