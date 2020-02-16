The First Look: WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson returns to defend his World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship title – his third such victory at this event – while Rory McIlroy, the reigning champion of THE PLAYERS, looks to improve on his runner-up result from a year ago.

Johnson has won two of the three WGC-Mexico events hosted at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.

FIELD NOTES: Past winners of this tournament back in the field include Adam Scott and Patrick Reed … Carlos Ortiz joins Presidents Cup team member Abraham Ancer as the Mexicans in the field … Jordan Spieth earned a spot in the field after jumping from 55th to 49th in the OWGR after a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am … Recent WGC winners in the field include Kevin Kisner (2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play), Xander Schauffele (2018 WGC-HSBC Champions), and Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama who won the 2018 and 2017 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, respectively … Players have a final chance to qualify at the conclusion of The Genesis Invitational via FedExCup points or OWGR … Ryo Ishikawa, thanks to three wins on the Japan Golf Tour last season, will be in the field. He’ll also play The Honda Classic.

FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 550 FedExCup points.

COURSE: Club de Golf Chapultepec, 7,345 yards, par 71. This is the fourth year the Alex Smith design has hosted the PGA TOUR. Smith’s brother, Willie, drew up the original plans but died prior to the completion of the course. Alex Smith, a two-time U.S. Open winner, pushed the course across the finish line. Percy Clifford directed a redesign in 1972.

STORYLINES: Rory McIlroy is looking to become the second player to complete the ‘WGC Slam’ by winning all four World Golf Championships events. Dustin Johnson accomplished the feat in 2017 … McIlroy won the first WGC of the 2019-20 season, the WGC-HSBC Champions, topping Xander Schauffele in a playoff. McIlroy looks to join Tiger Woods and Johnson as the only golfers to win back-to-back WGC events … Schauffele has had a solid start to his career in World Golf Championships events, with six top-20 finishes in 10 WGC starts ... Americans have won seven of the last nine WGC-Mexico Championship events.

72-HOLE RECORD: 261, Tiger Woods (2006 at The Grove). Chapultepec record: 263, Dustin Johnson (2019).

18-HOLE RECORD: 62, Sergio Garcia and Retief Goosen (both 4th round, 2002 at Mount Juliet), Bubba Watson (2nd round, 2012 at Trump Doral), J.B. Holmes (1st round, 2015 at Trump Doral), Justin Thomas (3rd round, 2018 at Chapultepec, 4th round, 2019 at Chapultepec).

LAST TIME: Despite an early bogey, Dustin Johnson cruised to a five-shot victory after a Sunday 66 in Mexico. Johnson won for the 20th time on TOUR and became a lifetime member, at age 34. Rory McIlroy made a spirited charge on the back nine Sunday, making six birdies in seven holes, but Johnson was just too much on that day, making five of his own birdies in a seven-hole stretch. Johnson finished 10 shots ahead of the trio at T3: Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.