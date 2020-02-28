-
Extended Highlights
Viktor Hovland showcases J.Lindeberg’s Spring/Summer Collection
-
-
February 28, 2020
By Greg Monteforte, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Viktor Hovland's winning highlights from Puerto Rico
When Viktor Hovland sank a 30-foot birdie putt to capture his first PGA TOUR victory at the Puerto Rico Open, he did so in apparel from J.Lindeberg’s new Spring/Summer 2020 Collection.
For more than 20 years, the Swedish fashion house’s fashion-forward designs have appealed to young, talented players on TOUR. Jesper Parnevik put the brand’s golf line on the map at the turn of the century with vibrant pastels and daring plaids. Then, Camilo Villegas fueled J.Lindeberg’s momentum in the mid-aughts with bold belt buckles and sporty color-blocked designs. Now, the torch has been passed to Hovland in the brand’s third decade.
For its SS20 Collection, J.Lindeberg is celebrating its history by updating iconic designs from its archives with modern touches. Pieces in the collection feature the company’s branding, logos, and popular product names in subtle all-over tonal prints, which Hovland showcased in Puerto Rico. In the opening round, he donned the Pine TX Jersey Polo with all-over embossed artwork. The following day, he opted for a contemporary take on one of J.Lindeberg’s classic looks—a technical polo with the iconic JL bridge logo across the back.
As the calendar flips to March, look for another drop from JL celebrating the cotton-candy pink trousers Jesper Parnevik wore 20 years ago at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Again, JL’s logo is an important feature in this collection and is visible in jacquard patterns on jackets, mid-layers, wind jackets, polos, belt buckles, and hats.
With the numerous stylish looks, it is easy for J.Lindeberg’s technical qualities to fly under the radar. Throughout its history, though, JL has excelled at bridging the gap between fashion and function with high-performance fabrics. This tradition continues with the SS20 Collection, which sees a range of fabric innovations from the brand. The Tour Dry System is a new cutting-edge technology with a water block system between the exterior and lining. The perfect on and off course staple is the new Club pique fabric available in a range of polo shirts in various colors. JL’s Seamless Program also receives updates in the form of two-tone fabrics with mesh panels for added ventilation.
As sustainability initiatives become the biggest trend in golf apparel, J.Lindeberg is responding with its TX Jersey and Light Poly fabrics. Both are made from GRS (Global Recycle Standard) Certified recycled polyester and all garments in the collection have Bluesign Certified trims.