-
STYLE INSIDER
Ralph Lauren tees up sustainability & timeless patterns for 2020
-
-
February 20, 2020
By Greg Monteforte, Style Insider, PGATOUR.COM
- Ralph Lauren is expanding the RLX athleisure-wear collection with new pieces and fabrications. (Greg Monteforte/PGA TOUR)
What’s the biggest golf apparel trend for 2020? Well, it isn’t a brilliant new color, cool print, or updated fit. Instead, it is sustainability, and Ralph Lauren finds itself at the forefront of this movement.
Throughout its history, Ralph Lauren has set the tone for American fashion and now it is taking a leadership role in environmental issues. For 2020, the brand has expanded the use of recycled polyester in three of its popular fabrics for the course—Lightweight Airflow, Featherweight Airflow, and Airtech Pique. Each polo is made of an average of 7 post-consumer use recycled plastic bottles while maintaining the quality and performance attributes players have come to expect from Ralph Lauren’s iconic golf polos.
The use of recycled polyester in its golf line fits into Ralph Lauren’s goal to source 100% recycled polyester by 2025 and its ‘Design the Change’ strategy focusing on global citizenship and sustainability. Through ‘Design the Change’ the American fashion house is setting out to create timeless style, protect the environment, and champion better lives. To further its commitment, Ralph Lauren has joined other companies across industries by signing onto the United Nation’s Global Compact (UNGC) to implement universal sustainability principles and to take steps to support UN goals.
In addition to its sustainability initiatives, Ralph Lauren showcased its Fall 2020 Collections at the recent PGA Merchandise Show. The early season drop takes us to the New England Coast with preppy looks in an array of soft bright hues that are grounded in white and navy. With prints trending, Ralph Lauren pulled inspiration from vintage Polo neckwear and timeless Ralph Lauren patterns in the form of colorful madras, preppy foulards, tonal paisleys, and micro florals.
Over the past few years, Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel have turned to Ralph Lauren’s stylish hybrid layers in cooler conditions. For the season, the brand is updating its range of hybrid layers to higher functioning trims and a new fleece layer called the Polar Tech. Look for players to pair the quilted layers with pants in multiple weights including classic everyday pants to outerwear down and a rain suit pant.
With the lines between the course, street and gym continuing to blur, Ralph Lauren is expanding the RLX athleisure-wear collection with new pieces and fabrications. A long-sleeve crewneck and half zip, both in a new lightweight air micro-mesh fabrication highlights the collection by providing sensible warmth inside or outside.
A second drop was inspired by Thracian Cliffs, a scenic course along the Black Sea. This collection features a palette of cool lavenders, light blues, and royals that are grounded in navy and grey. Classic prints and yarn dyes from menswear, such as dots, checks, foulards, and glen plaids, provide a sophisticated group of easy-to-wear micro prints. These traditional patterns are executed in performance fabrications for a unique juxtaposition of heritage and tech.
PGA TOUR players Tom Watson, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Davis Love III, Jonathan Byrd, and Smylie Kaufman will be decked out in the latest styles and technology from Ralph Lauren throughout the year. Expect them to mix and match pieces from the Polo Golf and RLX Golf Collections. In addition to outfitting these players, Ralph Lauren will provide the uniforms for the United States Ryder Cup Team.