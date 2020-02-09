-
STYLE INSIDER
Style Insider: FootJoy Pro|SL & Pro|SL Carbon
-
-
February 09, 2020
By Greg Monteforte, PGATOUR.COM
- FootJoy designers built the new Pro|SL with a unique outsole shape to improve on stability and traction. (Courtesy of FootJoy)
Improving the most popular shoe on TOUR could be a daunting task. FootJoy, though, accepted the challenge and created not one, but two models of its Pro|SL™ shoe. The new Pro|SL and Pro|SL Carbon are quickly being adopted by the game’s best players around the globe. This comes as little surprise, as PGA TOUR players like Charley Hoffman and Louis Oosthiuzen were involved in the testing and feedback processes.
In a quest to take stability and traction to new levels, FootJoy designers built the new Pro|SL from the ground up. This started with the new Infinity outsole. The unique outsole shape, that resembles an infinity symbol, optimizes stability with a heel that stretches 11.5% wider than its predecessor. To increase traction, a unique configuration of 189 points of traction are embedded into the infinity shape of the outsole. This translates to 30% more traction elements over 17% more surface area.
With the latest generation of the Pro|SL, FootJoy also sought to improve the comfort of the shoe with a dual-density mid-sole. The two densities are comprised of the brand’s proprietary FineTuned Foam (FTF) to provide support, stability, and comfort where they are needed most. Since the perimeter of a shoe provides support and control, FootJoy opted for a firmer FTF around the outside the shoe, while a softer FTF is found under the foot for max cushioning and comfort. Adding to the comfort and performance of the Pro|SL is a soft waterproof Chromoskin™ leather from Pittards® that comes with a two-year waterproof guarantee.
The upper of the new Pro|SL maintained its clean looks while receiving minor design tweaks. The most notable being the Power Harness around the midfoot area. This harness hugs the foot and provides medial and lateral support, even at the highest swing speeds.
Joining the new Pro|SL is the Pro|SL Carbon. Designed for players looking for even more comfort and stability, FootJoy integrated a full-length carbon fiber insert into the midsole of this model. As players walk, the carbon fiber flexes and elastically snaps back to its molded position. This helps to recover more energy with each step and allows the body to work less. As a result, players experience less leg and foot fatigue at the end of a round. The Carbon model also features subtle comfort and style upgrades. An integrated 3D molded collar provides extra cushioning and a snug fit around the ankle while patterned laces create an elevated look.
For those looking to add a personal touch, the new Pro|SL is part of the MyJoys customization program. There you will find over 14 million possible combinations of colors, prints, laces, and more in both laced and BOA® models.