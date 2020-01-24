-
STYLE INSIDER
Style Insider: PGA Show Day 2
January 24, 2020
By Greg Monteforte, PGATOUR.COM
- Henrik Stenson recently inked a deal with ECCO Golf and immediately laced up the brand’s new S-3 shoe. (Greg Monteforte/PGA TOUR)
Greyson Clothiers
Greyson continues to create a buzz in the golf fashion world with sophisticated prints, fresh colors, and luxurious fabrics. The Summer Collection pulls inspiration from New Orleans with reptiles and a clean palette. For Fall, attention turns to the Southwest with darker hues and Native American prints. Also, look for custom print polos and the debut of a women’s collection from the brand this year.
Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX
Jordan Spieth’s latest shoe, the Spieth 4 GTX from Under Armour is designed to deliver power from the ground up. Signature Rotational Resistance Traction™ technology helps to keep his feet planted throughout the golf swing, allowing him to completely rotate through the swing. An external heel counter prevents the foot from moving in the shoe to provide a locked-in feel. Breathable GORE-TEX® fibers block moisture from penetrating the shoe while allowing perspiration to be released.
ECCO Golf S-3 and Street Premiere
Henrik Stenson recently inked a deal with ECCO Golf and immediately laced up the brand’s new S-3 shoe. Cutting-edge technology has allowed ECCO to create a midsole with three different densities to provide just the right amount of stability and comfort in the heel, mid-foot, and forefoot. Joining the S-3 in ECCO’s lineup is a reboot of the original Street Premiere that Fred Couples made famous at the 2010 Masters. Now, a decade later, the game-changing shoe is returning to the fairways with its original specs and four of its original colorways.
Galvin Green Insula Range
Sustainability continues to be one of the big apparel trends at this year’s PGA Show and Galvin Green is doing its part. Products in its Insula range are completely constructed from fabric created from recycled plastic bottles. As many as 21 recycled bottles are used to create each of the pieces.
Peter Millar
Peter Millar continues to produce classic looks with modern details. The brand’s Crown Crafted Collection feeds into this with slimmer, more tailored silhouettes combined with elevated touches. One of the highlights of the collection is a lightly padded reversible vest that easily layers over the brand’s luxurious cashmere sweaters.