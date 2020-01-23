-
STYLE INSIDER
Style Insider: PGA Show Day 1
January 23, 2020
By Greg Monteforte, PGATOUR.COM
- G/FORE is known for a modern and edgy attitude that pushes golf fashion to places it has never been. (Greg Monteforte/PGA TOUR)
FootJoy Pro|SL & Pro|SL Carbon
Although the Pro/SL has been the most worn shoe on global Tours, FootJoy decided to take it to another level in 2020. The results are more stability, traction, and comfort. The new Infinity Outsole is 11.5% wider and offers 30% more traction than the outsole on the previous generation. A new Pro|SL Carbon version integrates a full-length carbon fiber insert into the midsole for even more stability and motion control. The carbon fiber flexes and snaps back to its molded position with each step. This recovers more of the energy generated while walking, resulting in less leg and foot fatigue at the end of the round.
True Linkswear Ecoknit
Sustainability has been one of the biggest trends in apparel in footwear the PGA Merchandise Show. Feeding into that trend is the new Ecoknit shoe from True Linkswear. The uppers are completely created from recycled bottles, with each pair using eight recycled bottles. This casual silhouette works as well off the course as it does on it. Now you can feel good about looking good.
Ralph Lauren
Continuing with the eco-friendly story, Ralph Lauren is using a recycled polyester on three of its core knits. The brand is also working with factories that embrace gender equality on their executive teams. From a fashion standpoint, stylish microprints and sophisticated shades of grey take center stage for Fall 2020. Popular layering pieces, like hybrid jackets, insulated vests, and cashmere hoodies return in updated colorways for the season.
Jim Nantz by Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines recently opened a new concept store featuring the Jim Nantz by Vineyard Vines Collection just steps from Pebble Beach Golf Links’ iconic practice green. The store is filled with performance polos, 1⁄2-zip, vests, sweaters, cardigans and jackets, each of which pays homage to the history of the course and the area. At the forefront of the collection is the Pescadero Performance ½-Zip, which was inspired by the scenic Pescadero Point. Another showcase piece in the collection is the Carmel Polo with a small, sophisticated print.
Bonobos
Prints are once again the talk of the show and Bonobos has some of the coolest ones around. Building on its relationship with Justin Rose, the brand has created a range of rose-inspired prints, both large and small. Other key pieces from Bonobos include its popular Highland, Highland Tour, and Lightweight 5-Pocket pants in a variety of classic colors.
G/FORE MG4+
G/FORE is known for a modern and edgy attitude that pushes golf fashion to places it has never been. The latest example of this is the new MG4+ shoe. With a sleek upper and expansive midsole, the MG4+ looks like it just walked off a high-fashion runway. This shoe is about more than trendy good looks, though. A 3D molded external heel counter provides lateral stability while a non-slip outsole with hybrid knurled and sawtooth traction keep players in contact with the ground.