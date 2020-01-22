-
STYLE INSIDER
Style Insider: adidas Golf Challenges Traditional Golf Footwear with CODECHAOS
January 22, 2020
By Greg Monteforte, PGATOUR.COM
- CODECHAOS is rebooting the traditional stereotypes of how a golf shoe can look and feel. (Courtesy of adidas)
For years, the style and performance of the golf shoe was consistent and unwavering. Saddles, wingtips, and oxfords with stacked heels dominated the fairways. Over the last decade, though, golf footwear has evolved. As the game has become more athletic, golf shoes have progressed to meet the style and performance demands of modern players. The latest example of this is adidas Golf’s new line of CODECHAOS footwear.
CODECHAOS comes on the heels of adidas Golf’s street-inspired Collection 0 that pushed the boundaries of golf apparel and showed that there is more than one look for the course. In that same spirit, CODECHAOS is rebooting the traditional stereotypes of how a golf shoe can look and feel.
Debuted by Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month, the CODECHAOS brings a sporty and progressive attitude to the course. Its design is meant to blur the lines by giving a connected look with the ground.
“Golf continues to evolve and is in an exciting phase right now where the traditions of the game and how it can be played are all being challenged,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “We're excited about this movement which has inspired us to break down barriers and create unique footwear and apparel for anyone that picks up a club. CODECHAOS is meant to challenge what a golf shoe can look and feel like while still delivering top-notch performance to all golfers whenever or wherever they play.”
To meet the performance demands of the top players in the world, adidas developed a new, high-tech spikeless outsole for the shoe that marries a soft, yet durable rubber with a first-of-its-kind TPU insert. Called Twistgrip, this proprietary traction system was created by analyzing heat maps that assessed the way golfers distribute and shift their weight during the swing. These studies allowed designers to determine exactly where traction was needed the most and which lug shapes would provide the best grip in a variety of conditions. Based on this machine test using grip-predictive analytics, coupled with testing in real-life scenarios, adidas created a unique grip configuration to provide maximum traction.
The new technology and design of the CODECHAOS goes beyond the outsole. Another first for adidas is a new multi-layer mesh upper that gives the shoe a unique texture. These lightweight and breathable layers are wrapped in a waterproof film to protect against rain and early morning dew.
Two carryover technologies included in the CODECHAOS from previous adidas golf shoes are the full-length BOOST midsole and Torsion X stability bar. BOOST features thousands of popcorn-like TPU beads that are steam molded and pressed together to provide comfort and energy return for 18 holes and beyond. The Torsion X stability bar ensures that TOUR players like Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm have the support they need at high swing speeds.
From a style standpoint, the CODECHAOS is sporty and aggressive. The mix of subdued and vibrant colorways provides options for every type of personality. The CODECHAOS line also features Boa and Sport models. The Boa model is a modern high-top that offers a sleek and clean aesthetic. The combination of the L6 Boa® Fit System and hydrophobic stretch-knit collar provide players with a customized and locked-in feel, while also making it an easy on-and-off option.
The CODECHAOS Sport provides an even lighter option. Built on a rubber spikeless outsole, the Sport silhouette includes a mixture of BOOST and Bounce cushioning while still delivering waterproof protection.
Look for the complete line of CODECHAOS shoes in a variety of colorways for men and women starting January 31, 2020.