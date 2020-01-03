-
STYLE INSIDER
Style Insider: Puma Golf Game That Travels Collection
-
-
January 03, 2020
By Greg Monteforte, PGATOUR.COM
- At Kapalua, Puma ambassadors donned the second series of the Game That Travels line: the Island Time Collection. (Courtesy of Puma Golf)
Pack your bags, grab your passport, and make sure you have some sunscreen. Puma Golf is taking you on a journey to some of the most popular stops on the PGA TOUR with its Game That Travels Collection. The series of eight drops features apparel, footwear, and accessories inspired by some of the biggest tournaments and most desirable locales on the schedule. Each ensemble in the collection tells a story through intricate details and bold patterns that capture the attitude of the host site.
Puma gave us a peek at the Game That Travels Collection back in December at the Hero World Challenge. With the Bahamas as the setting, the brand outfitted Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland in pieces from its Saltwater series. In creating the signature prints, Puma designers pulled inspiration from the sharks, stingrays and turtles known to inhabit the waters surrounding the islands of the Bahamas.
This week, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Puma brand ambassadors are debuting the second series of the Game That Travels line with the Island Time Collection. Throughout the tournament, you will see Rickie and Gary sporting signature prints inspired by Maui’s two iconic features—pineapples and palm trees. Fowler has often used the shores of Kapalua Bay to showcase his latest fashion flexes. Back in 2016, he had the social media world buzzing by rocking joggers and high-tops. Two years ago, he teed it up in an untucked Aloha shirt. This year he channeled those island vibes with a matching pineapple print shirt, shorts and bucket hat.
When the TOUR heads to Torrey Pines for the Famers Insurance Open, Puma will introduce the Turfs Up Collection. Grab your board and your clubs as the laidback designs were inspired by the unique the surf and golf culture of the California Coast.
As the TOUR travels to the east coast, the Game That Travels Collection takes a more refined tone. The second iteration of the X Collection celebrates Rickie’s progressive and elevated style as well as his 10-year partnership with the brand. Look for Fowler to wear tipped polos, skull prints, and PROADAPT kicks with gold chrome outsoles at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Game That Travels Collection will be in full bloom as players make the drive up Magnolia Lane for the Masters in Puma’s TournAMENt Pack. Vibrant green and pink floral prints signal a rebirth of the golf season by paying homage to Augusta National’s notorious White Dogwood, Golden Bell, and Azalea holes in Amen Corner.
With two high-stress events in the rearview mirror and two more on the horizon, Puma will take us on a return trip to the Bahamas for a little relaxation with the Sweetness Collection. Inspired by Rickie’s infamous #SB2K trip, Sweetness is the perfect collection for kicking back and relaxing on a low-key golf vacation. Like Hawaii, the Bahamas is known for its abundance of pineapples and this collection will bring a new polo and trucker hat with a pineapple print to the fairways for Spring Break.
Following a bit of rest and relaxation, the intensity of the golf season ramps up with two majors in quick succession. As the PGA Championship heads west for the rolling hills and free-spirited culture of San Francisco, Puma will celebrate the city’s famous Haight-Ashbury intersection, which served as the center of the hippie movement in the 1960s. At TPC Harding Park, the brand will tap into the groovy feels of the area by outfitting its players in polos, hats, and NXT Solelace shoes done in colorful tie-dye prints from the Love/Haight Collection.
After leaving the funky streets of San Francisco, the golf world will return to Winged Foot for the U.S. Open. The club is known for the blue and white awning covering the terrace in front of the clubhouse and Puma pulled inspiration from that iconic feature for the Pars & Stripes Collection. The patriotic looks will be clean, technical, and rooted in performance—a nod to the highly skilled members of the club.
Look for the Puma Golf Game That Travels Collection to be available upon individual releases throughout the year and available at the PGA TOUR Superstore.