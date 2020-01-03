Style Insider: Puma Golf Game That Travels Collection

When the TOUR heads to Torrey Pines for the Famers Insurance Open, Puma will introduce the Turfs Up Collection. Grab your board and your clubs as the laidback designs were inspired by the unique the surf and golf culture of the California Coast.

As the TOUR travels to the east coast, the Game That Travels Collection takes a more refined tone. The second iteration of the X Collection celebrates Rickie’s progressive and elevated style as well as his 10-year partnership with the brand. Look for Fowler to wear tipped polos, skull prints, and PROADAPT kicks with gold chrome outsoles at THE PLAYERS Championship.

The Game That Travels Collection will be in full bloom as players make the drive up Magnolia Lane for the Masters in Puma’s TournAMENt Pack. Vibrant green and pink floral prints signal a rebirth of the golf season by paying homage to Augusta National’s notorious White Dogwood, Golden Bell, and Azalea holes in Amen Corner.

With two high-stress events in the rearview mirror and two more on the horizon, Puma will take us on a return trip to the Bahamas for a little relaxation with the Sweetness Collection. Inspired by Rickie’s infamous #SB2K trip, Sweetness is the perfect collection for kicking back and relaxing on a low-key golf vacation. Like Hawaii, the Bahamas is known for its abundance of pineapples and this collection will bring a new polo and trucker hat with a pineapple print to the fairways for Spring Break.

Following a bit of rest and relaxation, the intensity of the golf season ramps up with two majors in quick succession. As the PGA Championship heads west for the rolling hills and free-spirited culture of San Francisco, Puma will celebrate the city’s famous Haight-Ashbury intersection, which served as the center of the hippie movement in the 1960s. At TPC Harding Park, the brand will tap into the groovy feels of the area by outfitting its players in polos, hats, and NXT Solelace shoes done in colorful tie-dye prints from the Love/Haight Collection.

After leaving the funky streets of San Francisco, the golf world will return to Winged Foot for the U.S. Open. The club is known for the blue and white awning covering the terrace in front of the clubhouse and Puma pulled inspiration from that iconic feature for the Pars & Stripes Collection. The patriotic looks will be clean, technical, and rooted in performance—a nod to the highly skilled members of the club.

Look for the Puma Golf Game That Travels Collection to be available upon individual releases throughout the year and available at the PGA TOUR Superstore.